back

Sustainable recipe: Lentil falafels with yogurt sauce

Lentil falafels with yogurt sauce. This is Michelin-starred chef Florent Ladeyn's new sustainable recipe. With WWF-France

07/05/2019 5:06 PM
  • 417.9k
  • 90

And even more

  1. 5 choses à retenir de la COP25

  2. Visite d'une maison écologique

  3. Pourquoi il faut préserver le "dernier poumon du monde"

  4. Tuto : Préparer des décorations de Noël plus écolos

  5. Le Président autrichien brandit un ours polaire en peluche à la COP25

  6. L'impact du tourisme en Antarctique

61 comments

  • Juan C.
    08/01/2019 03:04

    Hablen guevonadas de las lentejas

  • Juan C.
    08/01/2019 03:04

    Hablen guevonadas de las lentejas

  • Jennifer C.
    07/31/2019 20:18

    Looks like too much work for not enough food 🙍

  • Mian A.
    07/31/2019 16:45

    Nice

  • Salah M.
    07/29/2019 22:50

    ه.

  • Alicia R.
    07/29/2019 22:45

    necesito traduccion,

  • Khaalid S.
    07/29/2019 22:02

    BON APPETIT

  • Rodney B.
    07/27/2019 03:43

    Venga a Venezuela, aquí hasta hamburguesas le hacemos...

  • Peter J.
    07/25/2019 22:33

    Nothing but a starter to me.

  • Mirna P.
    07/25/2019 18:36

    ME ENCANTA POR ERROR LO ELIMINE DE GUARDADO

  • Shahida B.
    07/24/2019 20:06

    Yummy

  • Sid S.
    07/24/2019 06:59

    And then feed it to a sheep!!!

  • Sangeeta S.
    07/23/2019 04:41

    Teasty food

  • Matthew H.
    07/23/2019 00:08

    Falafel tatses like eating your lawn..not for me sorry.

  • Yolanda B.
    07/22/2019 19:11

    QUE DELICIA FALAFEL COMIDA

  • Maria J.
    07/21/2019 16:51

    Me encantó pero en español para saber bien los i gredientes. Gracias.

  • Maria D.
    07/21/2019 03:52

    😋😋😋😋

  • Santa R.
    07/21/2019 03:03

    We have here mongo seeds... have it sprouted overnight... it is very nutritious and cooked in anyway you want.. delicious and nutritious!!

  • Lorraine M.
    07/19/2019 03:40

    I’m salivating love lentils must try

  • Paulina F.
    07/18/2019 23:54

    Que rico !