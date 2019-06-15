back
Sustainable recipe: Oat milk quinoa pudding with seasonal strawberries
Locally-grown quinoa, homemade oat milk and organic strawberries. This is Michelin-starred Florent Ladeyn's take on the traditional rice pudding. A sustainable recipe with WWF-France
06/15/2019 8:36 AM
- 83.1k
- 468
- 28
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
22 comments
Ruby Y.06/30/2019 03:46
its like honey oatmeal with fresh strawberry good for snack and healthy breakfast.
Maria C.06/24/2019 00:40
Thanks
Maryse M.06/23/2019 17:43
I love the idea but would have loved to be able to pin it with the rest of my recipes.
Djimi D.06/23/2019 10:28
👍👍elle parais tres bonne.
Joanna M.06/22/2019 22:54
Recipe for oat milk?
Zonia L.06/21/2019 15:36
Tan nutritivo y fácil 🍓🍓
Aidou K.06/20/2019 23:16
ماشاء الله
Mez Y.06/19/2019 23:36
فهموني بلعربي عيشكم
Charis L.06/19/2019 11:47
Why would you ruin rice pudding like that?
Louis G.06/15/2019 19:25
Recette à la con . Gonflant ces 'chefs" qui se prennent pour des génies . Les bons produits se passent d'artifices ...
Cyndi H.06/15/2019 15:48
Have to try this
Twotawan L.06/15/2019 12:14
strawberries with honey🍓👍😋
Anjeta G.06/15/2019 11:41
Yummiiee
Steffen H.06/15/2019 10:43
. Er du lige mundskænk på det projekt 😀😀
Amelia F.06/15/2019 10:37
Delicious 🙂😬😖
Kara K.06/15/2019 10:24
Will try yummy 😋
Wendy R.06/15/2019 10:03
Looks more like portage than rice pudding
Олег Л.06/15/2019 09:42
Disastrous to your gut
Florent B.06/15/2019 09:30
😱😋😋😋 j’en veux ! Ils sont au top ces Florent 😁
Nazmul H.06/15/2019 09:16
wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️😋😋😋😋