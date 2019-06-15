back

Sustainable recipe: Oat milk quinoa pudding with seasonal strawberries

Locally-grown quinoa, homemade oat milk and organic strawberries. This is Michelin-starred Florent Ladeyn's take on the traditional rice pudding. A sustainable recipe with WWF-France

06/15/2019 8:36 AM
22 comments

  • Ruby Y.
    06/30/2019 03:46

    its like honey oatmeal with fresh strawberry good for snack and healthy breakfast.

  • Maria C.
    06/24/2019 00:40

    Thanks

  • Maryse M.
    06/23/2019 17:43

    I love the idea but would have loved to be able to pin it with the rest of my recipes.

  • Djimi D.
    06/23/2019 10:28

    👍👍elle parais tres bonne.

  • Joanna M.
    06/22/2019 22:54

    Recipe for oat milk?

  • Zonia L.
    06/21/2019 15:36

    Tan nutritivo y fácil 🍓🍓

  • Aidou K.
    06/20/2019 23:16

    ماشاء الله

  • Mez Y.
    06/19/2019 23:36

    فهموني بلعربي عيشكم

  • Charis L.
    06/19/2019 11:47

    Why would you ruin rice pudding like that?

  • Louis G.
    06/15/2019 19:25

    Recette à la con . Gonflant ces 'chefs" qui se prennent pour des génies . Les bons produits se passent d'artifices ...

  • Cyndi H.
    06/15/2019 15:48

    Have to try this

  • Twotawan L.
    06/15/2019 12:14

    strawberries with honey🍓👍😋

  • Anjeta G.
    06/15/2019 11:41

    Yummiiee

  • Steffen H.
    06/15/2019 10:43

    . Er du lige mundskænk på det projekt 😀😀

  • Amelia F.
    06/15/2019 10:37

    Delicious 🙂😬😖

  • Kara K.
    06/15/2019 10:24

    Will try yummy 😋

  • Wendy R.
    06/15/2019 10:03

    Looks more like portage than rice pudding

  • Олег Л.
    06/15/2019 09:42

    Disastrous to your gut

  • Florent B.
    06/15/2019 09:30

    😱😋😋😋 j’en veux ! Ils sont au top ces Florent 😁

  • Nazmul H.
    06/15/2019 09:16

    wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️😋😋😋😋