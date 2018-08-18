back

Taylor Swift's Impassioned Call to Victims

"I'm sorry to anyone who ever wasn't believed." Taylor Swift delivered an impassioned call to victims on the anniversary of the verdict in her sexual assault case.

08/18/2018 7:01 PM
323 comments

  • Marília B.
    11/30/2018 04:31

    ela sofreu assedio, o radialista botou a mão por baixo da saia dela na foto 😔 ela encorajou vitimas nesse discurso

  • Sara H.
    11/28/2018 19:13

    Some comments here belong to the 1st century

  • Sildin M.
    11/26/2018 00:06

    Taylor fights against women rights!She's an example of a strong and independent woman who has the courage to fight for what is right in the name of justice.Women impowerment!God bless ya'll🙏🙏🙏

