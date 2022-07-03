The accusations against Ezra Miller: a timeline
From outspoken queer activist to being at the centre of controversy around grooming and aggressive behavior ... This is the troubling timeline of accusations against Ezra Miller.
The life of Winona Ryder
A breakout 90s star, she quickly became one of Hollywood's most sought after actors. But her career once almost ended due to a scandal ... This is the story of Winona Ryder.
What Happened at Stonewall and Why It Still Matters
"This was a moment for gay people to stand up to the authorities, and this had changed everything." Fred Sargeant was outside the Stonewall Inn 50 years ago when the police raided the New York gay bar. This is what he remembers about the moments of the LGBTQ revolution began. 🏳️🌈
The true story behind Stranger Things
“Stranger Things” season four, volume two is now streaming, and we’re shining a light on the dark origins of one of its newest characters ...
Welcome to #Exmormon TikTok
"I feel like a lot of my life was quite literally stolen from me." Ex-Mormons are opening up about why they left the church ...
She brings dead animals to life – with taxidermy
Her job is to bring dead animals to life … Brut met Divya Anantharaman at her studio where she demystified the often misunderstood art of taxidermy.
The life of Beyoncé
She has a record-breaking career and a legacy of music celebrating Black and female power. Her latest single is being touted as the anthem for the Great Resignation. This is the life of Beyoncé.
6 simple questions about bisexuality
Why are bi people often dismissed as being "confused?" R.J. Aguiar answers the 6 questions he is most commonly asked about identifying as bisexual.
The story of Elvis Presley
45 years after his death, a new biopic brings the King's story back to life. This is the story of Elvis Presley.
Meet the Old Gays: the unlikely TikTok stars
They're old, they're gay, and they're hilarious. Meet the Old Gays who are winning over the internet with their honest reactions to all things pop culture.
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.”
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.” He was in a homeless shelter when he first started ballet ... Now the artistic director of the New York Theater Ballet, Steven Melendez tells his story, and that of the program that taught him to dance, in the film “LIFT” ... #tribeca2022