back

The baobab fruit is slowly reaching Western markets

This fruit comes from the most emblematic tree in Africa. And it's taking off as a superfood in Western markets.

10/09/2018 11:04 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 10:13 AM

And even more

  1. 2:22

    The "Jack Sparrow" Of Indore

  2. 1:11

    India Can’t Stop Eating Biryani

  3. 2:20

    India's Tryst With Non-Vegetarian Food

  4. 3:13

    Lijjat Papad Founder Honoured With Padma Shri

  5. 1:15

    Lucknow Shop Sells India’s Most Expensive Sweet

  6. 3:01

    The MBA YouTuber Who Feeds Hungry Children

206 comments

  • Kátia C.
    06/11/2021 08:30

    Neusa Curado 👀

  • Subrata M.
    03/06/2021 14:50

    But this fruit gives high proten

  • Yehoshua E.
    02/28/2021 16:02

    200 שנה כדי לקבל פרי לא נתפס

  • Andrew C.
    02/26/2021 23:20

    Now the Monkeys will have to compete with human for their food.

  • Suneel S.
    02/25/2021 23:49

    Underexploited fruit of tropics

  • Kim S.
    02/25/2021 13:53

    Westerners are destructive monetizing this as usual. Frustrating.

  • Awais K.
    02/25/2021 13:52

    Without Africa Eruopee would be starving to death now. Europe has everything from Africa from food, oil to other minerals.

  • Ajo N.
    02/25/2021 07:17

    Poor primates..now they need to look out for what to eat having this resource also plundered away under a big joke of sustenance

  • Rene S.
    02/23/2021 20:45

    I have a baobab at my home in Vienna. Love it

  • Yvette P.
    02/23/2021 16:21

    Seeing this video makes me so sad as we had a tree like this growing in Tobago. We called it guinea tambran.The tree was unceremoniously cut down by a land developer who didn’t know its worth. When questioned we were told that they were going to plant back trees. Over 200 years to see another one produce fruit.

  • Anjiy M.
    02/23/2021 14:52

    Go to some African stores and find baobab for cheap!

  • Alvin E.
    02/23/2021 10:24

    The video hasnt said how the fruit is made into powder. Anyone to explain please?

  • Larison S.
    02/23/2021 10:04

    It also grows in the dessert part of Yemen...

  • Ismat N.
    02/23/2021 09:44

    I have eaten it a lot in my childhood while my family was in Africa. It's very very delicious

  • Staty S.
    02/23/2021 09:26

    Growing up, I was eating it every Sunday, now in my kitchen, not even touching it!

  • Djimé S.
    02/23/2021 07:41

    👀

  • Teia P.
    02/23/2021 07:34

    And of course the westerners will exploit it to the max🤮🤮👎

  • Carmen P.
    02/23/2021 07:34

    I wonder if they grow here in the phil.

  • DrMohd K.
    02/23/2021 04:27

    Alhamdulillah

  • Najib B.
    02/23/2021 03:55

    Leave that for the locals, stop selling and buying the basic survival kit of the poor. Shame on if you buy this. I can't believe this is happening.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.