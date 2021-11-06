back
The baobab fruit is slowly reaching Western markets
This fruit comes from the most emblematic tree in Africa. And it's taking off as a superfood in Western markets.
10/09/2018 11:04 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 10:13 AM
206 comments
Kátia C.06/11/2021 08:30
Neusa Curado 👀
Subrata M.03/06/2021 14:50
But this fruit gives high proten
Yehoshua E.02/28/2021 16:02
200 שנה כדי לקבל פרי לא נתפס
Andrew C.02/26/2021 23:20
Now the Monkeys will have to compete with human for their food.
Suneel S.02/25/2021 23:49
Underexploited fruit of tropics
Kim S.02/25/2021 13:53
Westerners are destructive monetizing this as usual. Frustrating.
Awais K.02/25/2021 13:52
Without Africa Eruopee would be starving to death now. Europe has everything from Africa from food, oil to other minerals.
Ajo N.02/25/2021 07:17
Poor primates..now they need to look out for what to eat having this resource also plundered away under a big joke of sustenance
Rene S.02/23/2021 20:45
I have a baobab at my home in Vienna. Love it
Yvette P.02/23/2021 16:21
Seeing this video makes me so sad as we had a tree like this growing in Tobago. We called it guinea tambran.The tree was unceremoniously cut down by a land developer who didn’t know its worth. When questioned we were told that they were going to plant back trees. Over 200 years to see another one produce fruit.
Anjiy M.02/23/2021 14:52
Go to some African stores and find baobab for cheap!
Alvin E.02/23/2021 10:24
The video hasnt said how the fruit is made into powder. Anyone to explain please?
Larison S.02/23/2021 10:04
It also grows in the dessert part of Yemen...
Ismat N.02/23/2021 09:44
I have eaten it a lot in my childhood while my family was in Africa. It's very very delicious
Staty S.02/23/2021 09:26
Growing up, I was eating it every Sunday, now in my kitchen, not even touching it!
Djimé S.02/23/2021 07:41
👀
Teia P.02/23/2021 07:34
And of course the westerners will exploit it to the max🤮🤮👎
Carmen P.02/23/2021 07:34
I wonder if they grow here in the phil.
DrMohd K.02/23/2021 04:27
Alhamdulillah
Najib B.02/23/2021 03:55
Leave that for the locals, stop selling and buying the basic survival kit of the poor. Shame on if you buy this. I can't believe this is happening.