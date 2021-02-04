back
The evolution of self-love in Black history
What exactly is #BlackGirlMagic? Why did the Black is Beautiful movement begin? Digital creator and history buff Taylor Cassidy J explores the importance of self-love in Black history.
04/02/2021 12:31 PM
- 3:27
2 comments
Brutan hour
Follow Taylor Cassidy on TikTok for more on Black history: https://www.tiktok.com/@taylorcassidyj