The Evolution of the Disney Princess
From "Cinderella" to "Frozen," this is how Disney's heroines have evolved since Snow White in 1937. 👸💪
More women are working in show business, more feminist productions
This is what the new Disney princesses look like. A lot has changed between Snow White, created in 1927, and the hero of Frozen. After Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty things started to evolve in the 1990s. According to Emma Watson, the real turning point came in 1992, with the character of Belle. Linguistics professor Carmen Fought has analyzed all the dialog in Disney's princess movies.
“I definitely feel that the princess character has evolved, and that Disney is trying to present role models for little girls that are more appealing and stronger. Frozen is a movie, finally, with not just one but two princesses, two princesses. And so, if any movie you would think would have more female characters, it would be that one. But no. There were twice as many male characters, about. Male characters in Frozen speak much more than the female characters. They speak about 60 % of all the words spoken in that movie. Female characters were much more likely, throughout the Disney movies, the Disney Princess movies, to be complimented on their appearance rather than their skills. And that holds true up through the most recent movies,” Carmen Fought tells Brut.
In the last 92 years only 3 Disney films featuring princesses were co-directed by women: Brave and Frozen, parts one and two. Film is a highly influential cultural medium and has major influence in the empowerment or disempowerment of women. Pop-culture entertainment, led by cultural giant Disney, not only reflects what audiences want to see, but it also sets standards of acceptable behavior that are followed around the world. For more than sixty years, Disney has been hugely influential in dictating to children the idealized characteristics of men and women. As a film production company, Disney and their famous princesses have changed significantly as a response to, and a reflection of, changing social norms.
Brut.
- 410.5k
- 4.1k
- 55
36 comments
Marlita A.12/05/2019 06:02
ufhfgdhfuytittksiplkzcxjutitoflclckglflgkvjhdhhhxhguyugughghvcssasddfdgfgfgchdgdgfggihfoguygufhfggkpougi😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😛😛😛😛😛😘😘
Vag M.12/04/2019 08:04
And that is the opposite of balance.. just imagine a world full with women or men I think it should be equal. Do not support just one sex. We talking about children. Thank you 🙏🏻
Scarleth T.11/28/2019 04:39
Wait, mi ex-boyfriend
Sidra A.11/26/2019 06:52
You forget about Mulan...my favourite character..☹☹☹
Mouri H.11/26/2019 06:38
Still a long way to go.
Louise D.11/26/2019 04:15
that explains why vanellope is'nt a princess
Franchezca H.11/26/2019 03:51
😓😢
Bryan A.11/26/2019 03:50
Disney princesses suck! Now Dreamwork's Princess Fiona... She beat all the bad guys, knows kung fu, was the leader of an army, and decided to stay true to his husband more than keeping her appearence... Now that's true feminist power. (btw, i was just joking about Disney Princesses, theyre all good)
Betina C.11/26/2019 02:53
No Mulan? DISHONOR!
Sherrizah G.11/26/2019 02:06
How about Mulan?i like her character
Lidiet U.11/26/2019 01:24
JAJAJAJA
Ken K.11/26/2019 01:18
My girl Mulan took her father's place in the war, trained amongst men, risked her life in an attempt to end the huns, led the soldiers when the huns got hold of the emperor and most of all she SAVED CHINA. So why is she not mentioned here?😢😢
Charlie L.11/26/2019 01:01
Mulan was forgotten
Adelina M.11/26/2019 00:59
Belle is not feminist. She agreed to be under beast rule. Try mulan
Jonas G.11/25/2019 23:29
But in fairy tale, it's about princess and prince charming, magic, love, forever..
Haidee P.11/25/2019 23:27
Good job, Disney! 🙌🏼 Belle will always be my fave princess. 💛
Jedsre C.11/25/2019 22:56
😊🤔
Alberto H.11/25/2019 19:05
vamoh a verla
Kali B.11/25/2019 18:46
Mulan was far more evolved than Elsa and Anna but nobody gives her enough credit
Molka J.11/25/2019 18:20
On the other side, studio Ghibli from long time ago portrayed its female characters strong, independent and dont necessarily look for prince charming