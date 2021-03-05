back
The Handmaid's Tale taught Elisabeth Moss to speak out for women's rights
Her character's red cloak on Handmaid's Tale became a symbol of political protest in real life. Here's how the dystopian drama helped Elisabeth Moss find her feminism.
5 comments
Jim M.an hour
"I think any person has a right to say what they feel or what they believe in.." - EXCEPT Christians. - Except the intolerant. - Except conservatives.
Guy-Micheal A.an hour
Let me know when you are ready to publicly denounce Scientology
Guy-Micheal A.an hour
Where is Shelly miscavige?
Guy-Micheal A.an hour
Scientologist cannot be feminists. Scientologists are a sadistic cult
Stephen S.an hour
Hard to take a Scientologist seriously. Like, does Xenu approve of what you are saying??