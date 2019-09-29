The History of Nintendo
Nintendo has been around since 1889 (that's not a typo). This is the history of the oldest video game company in the world. 🎮🕹️
Meet Nintendo — the 130 Year Old Game Company
Nintendo Koppai was founded by Fusajiro Yamauchi in Kyoto, Japan in September 1889. The company sold and marketed Hanafuda — card games that soon became massively popular in the 20th century. In 1959, Nintendo reached an agreement with Disney to allow the use of their characters on Nintendo playing cards — vastly expanding their reach and capital. After failing at new ventures such as taxi services love hotels fast food, Nintendo found success with electronic toys — which that gave them an edge over traditional toy companies like Bandai and Tomy.
With the addition of a Nintendo toy accessory to the Magnavox Odyssey in 1972 — the first commercially available video game console — Nintendo entered the video games field. Nintendo had success with its first console color TV Game, and its first handheld Game & Watch in the 1970s and 80s before releasing the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1985. Buoyed by the success of adjacent games like Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, The Super Mario Bros. series, the NES became one of the highest-selling consoles of all time, with almost 62 million units shifted. Nintendo released the Game Boy Advance. They also released the GameCube home video game console the same year. It was released in North America on November 18, 2001, Europe on May 3, 2002, and Australia on May 17, 2002.
Nintendo continued to release games and both handheld and console platforms, pioneering new technology in touch screen and motion tracking games with the Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii in the 2000s. 2017's Nintendo Switch, is finally bridging the gap between handheld gaming and portable consoles, becoming the fast selling home console in both the U.S. and Japan.Nintendo recorded $10 billion in net sales in 2018 alone, and after 130 years is still focused on bringing games to people worldwide.
Brut.
39 comments
Muhammad N.11/16/2019 06:17
I'm more of a Nintendo fans. Being a fan since 2016 because of Earthbound earlier. Now I'm more of a Mario & Luigi fan.
Sebastián G.10/31/2019 02:06
Nintendo had nothing to do with Magnavox Odyssey (the 1st video game console).
Ahmed K.10/30/2019 12:42
So you're telling me Nintendo is as old as the eiffel tower ?
Freddy A.10/30/2019 05:04
Song please!
Tony P.10/29/2019 02:56
Nintendo started 1983
Tony P.10/29/2019 02:52
Atari Pong was 1975
Tony P.10/29/2019 02:52
No its called MAGNAVOX ODYSSEY in 1972
Tomas Q.10/28/2019 16:49
La historia del videojuego por Dayo está bastante bien si quieren saber más.
Helmi N.10/27/2019 02:06
hmm thanks to Hiroshi Yamauchi and satoru iwata...
Raymond C.10/26/2019 20:44
Parece que su tecnología se quedó en ese año, porque no ha evolucionado mucho XD. Pero hay que decir que por lo menos en el 95-2000, con Zelda y Mario 64 eran lo mejor de lo mejor
German Z.10/26/2019 19:11
people come on please, name song?
Rosnel R.10/26/2019 02:26
Mario SOS
Мечта Н.10/25/2019 20:45
Mario
Indra W.10/25/2019 01:35
wut !!! 1889 nintendo already make card game
Ala-Eddine G.10/24/2019 07:30
Mario the best game ever
Muhammad R.10/23/2019 23:18
Love hotel
Ashif A.10/23/2019 10:32
1889 is also birthday if Adolf Hitler...😂😉
Derar H.10/22/2019 09:48
The atari wasn't a console?
Razzo R.10/22/2019 02:44
1:31 weird way of holding them joystick
Daniel W.10/21/2019 16:32
Also check out Matthew Taranto’s webcomic “Brawl In The Family” and his related song “The History of Nintendo.”