Meet Nintendo — the 130 Year Old Game Company

Nintendo Koppai was founded by Fusajiro Yamauchi in Kyoto, Japan in September 1889. The company sold and marketed Hanafuda — card games that soon became massively popular in the 20th century. In 1959, Nintendo reached an agreement with Disney to allow the use of their characters on Nintendo playing cards — vastly expanding their reach and capital. After failing at new ventures such as taxi services love hotels fast food, Nintendo found success with electronic toys — which that gave them an edge over traditional toy companies like Bandai and Tomy.

With the addition of a Nintendo toy accessory to the Magnavox Odyssey in 1972 — the first commercially available video game console — Nintendo entered the video games field. Nintendo had success with its first console color TV Game, and its first handheld Game & Watch in the 1970s and 80s before releasing the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1985. Buoyed by the success of adjacent games like Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, The Super Mario Bros. series, the NES became one of the highest-selling consoles of all time, with almost 62 million units shifted. Nintendo released the Game Boy Advance. They also released the GameCube home video game console the same year. It was released in North America on November 18, 2001, Europe on May 3, 2002, and Australia on May 17, 2002.

Nintendo continued to release games and both handheld and console platforms, pioneering new technology in touch screen and motion tracking games with the Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii in the 2000s. 2017's Nintendo Switch, is finally bridging the gap between handheld gaming and portable consoles, becoming the fast selling home console in both the U.S. and Japan.Nintendo recorded $10 billion in net sales in 2018 alone, and after 130 years is still focused on bringing games to people worldwide.

