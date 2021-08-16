back

The life of Aretha Franklin

She demanded R-E-S-P-E-C-T for herself and others. Her music was the soundtrack of a movement. Aretha Franklin died three years ago today. This is her story.

08/16/2021 11:48 AMupdated: 08/16/2021 11:50 AM

3 comments

  • Marquita H.
    2 days

    Was the Queen of soul?! Nahhhhh IS THE QUEEN….of Soul.

  • Levi S.
    3 days

    There should really be an equality, not just for the blacks but for all the people in the world, that why we should unite for the equality of all, im from the philippine the exchange rate for 1 dollar should be equal for our 1 phil peso😂

  • Brut
    3 days

    A new biopic about Aretha Franklin, “Respect” pays tribute to the late singer: https://www.npr.org/2021/08/13/1026805231/respect-aretha-franklin-biopic-jennifer-hudson