The life of Bad Bunny
He's a Puerto Rican megastar who uses his music to call out toxic masculinity and fight for his home country. He just dropped his latest album. This is life of Bad Bunny, baby.
05/07/2022 1:57 PM
6 comments
Walter C.24 minutes
🥱
Betel N.29 minutes
His home country??? Puerto Rico is a US Territory, Puerto Ricans are US citizens....what home country?
Akshay S.an hour
I know him only because of his appearance at WrestleMania
Noor A.an hour
Garbage
Edwin G.an hour
Y que valores tiene este payaso ??? Los temas y la letra ??? Y si cantara !!!😂🤣😅🤣🤣
Erland M.an hour
He just writes pure bs.