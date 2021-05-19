back

The life of Bella Hadid.

She’s a long-time advocate for the Palestinian cause, a proud Muslim, and one of the world's top supermodels. This is the life of Bella Hadid.

05/19/2021 1:13 PMupdated: 05/19/2021 1:15 PM
  • New

Pop Culture

  1. 7:49

    The life of Shakira

  2. 4:23

    The life of Bella Hadid.

  3. 5:04

    The life of Ariana Grande

  4. 3:13

    Olivia Rodrigo on writing "driver's license"

  5. 5:29

    For young actors, Broadway dreams crushed by the pandemic

  6. 3:10

    Stand up comedy on the subway during Covid-19

39 comments

  • Nizar O.
    16 minutes

    Free Palestine

  • Rudy G.
    21 minutes

    Land of Terrorists

  • Rudy G.
    23 minutes

    Free Palestine from its own hate

  • Sean S.
    24 minutes

    Average at best

  • Aarif S.
    24 minutes

    I am from Bangladesh🇧🇩 & I stand with Palestine�tllAsrtttFtllllam

  • AL L.
    25 minutes

    Sadly she’d be stoned in most of these Muslim countries 🙄

  • Ngamcha K.
    32 minutes

    Free Israel from Terrorist attack!! We Love Israel

  • Izabella G.
    37 minutes

    ..and a highly educated and well known philosopher, historian and political analyst. Wait...

  • Alejandro M.
    39 minutes

    Those peaceful hamasians

  • Amal K.
    41 minutes

    pls Read the Qur'an and Hadith, then you will understand what is the real problem of this conflict. otherwise you will be a slave of islam. Nothing more.

  • Zaidi Z.
    42 minutes

    🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸

  • Zaidi Z.
    43 minutes

    #FreePalestine 🇵🇵🇸 #FreePalestine 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 #FreePalestine 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸

  • Zaidi Z.
    43 minutes

    🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸

  • Hamana A.
    an hour

    Beautiful lady ...wid beautiful heart Bravo......!

  • Sales M.
    an hour

    Mashaallah

  • Filiz A.
    an hour

    💞Türkiye💞🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷🤝🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸

  • Filiz A.
    an hour

    bebek katili🤬🔥🤬🔥🤬🔥

  • Prettyface W.
    an hour

    http://link.email.dynect.net/link.php?DynEngagement=true&H=d7QrxTRFtn4lczhQRTDXwgc4URJi9f%2BHxNXLgmTH3ThcQI%2BoY9gNmGApTBFc8%2BHqSR9WOZaBrbhmjWiiYLUUNP0KU4cxxsLgjeotN1xkpg2oT1lvIrHHknmbwHN2utC%2B&G=21&R=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gofundme.com%2Ff%2Fhelp-stacy--with-Groceries-water-and-rent%3Futm_medium%3Demail%26utm_source%3Dproduct%26utm_campaign%3Dp_email%252B4803-donation-alert-v5&I=20210515005905.000000096961%40mail6-58-usnbn1&X=MHw3NzY2NjI6VEVNUElEXzQ4MDM7MXw3NzY2NjM6UVVFVUVJRF8yNjczNDE0OTA3OzJ8Nzc2NjY0OkRPTUFJTl9nbWFpbC5jb207&V=3&S=pZ3KtdYYPkBL-yhju0n2rkLR3rd6q66kFImlPa40AfM

  • Filiz A.
    an hour

    terorist 🤬🔥🤬🔥🤬🔥

  • Laila G.
    an hour

    When you read the comments beware of gaslighting.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.