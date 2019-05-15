The life of Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller has been one of the century's biggest comedy stars — and he's also a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN's Refugee Agency. Here's a look at his rise to international fame and humanitarian work.
Ben Stiller: actor, director, humanitarian. He was born November 30, 1965 in New York City. The son of two well-known comedians, Jerry Stiller, and Anne Meara. His lifelong goal was to become a director. In 1983, he moved to Los Angeles to study at UCLA, but dropped out within a year. In 1985, he joined the cast of The House of Blue Leaves on Broadway.
He then landed a role in the1988 film Fresh Horses, before becoming a writer for Saturday Night Live in 1989. Stiller soon decided to move back to Los Angeles to create The Ben Stiller Show — a sketch comedy series that aired from 1992-1995.
The show didn’t last long, but it did win an Emmy in 1993. The next year, Stiller finally got to live his dream of directing movies. He directed and starred in Reality Bites, which became a cult hit. After staring in a few more movies like Flirting with Disaster, and directing
The Cable Guy, Stiller saw huge success after starring in There’s Something About Mary in 1998, and Meet the Parents in 2000 he married actress Christine Taylor the same year. The two appeared in Zoolander together in 2001.
Stiller and Taylor have two kids together, Ella Stiller, and Quinlin Stiller who are also involved in cinema entertainment. After directing more hits, including Zoolander and Tropic Thunder, and starring in blockbusters like Madagascar and Night at the Museum, Stiller revealed, at 48, that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He was cured after surgery to remove his prostate.
Even with his commercial success, Stiller continued to take on indie projects like Greenberg, and The Meyerowitz Stories. Now, he's taking on humanitarian causes around the world.
