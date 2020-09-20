back
The life of Britney Spears
She's one of the world's top earning pop stars, but has had no control over her finances for more than a decade. This is the story of Britney Spears.
09/20/2020 9:59 PM
27 comments
Amparo M.15 hours
she's AMAZING
Kari G.5 days
If I was her lawyer I would say not only has she got is she a very hard worker she's an amazing mother to her son's and always has been and she's always been nice to everyone and she's very stable now she's grown up since then let the girl have her life back is what I would say and then I would say there's only one thing that I wasn't right about I said girl.... she is a woman not a little girl
Kari G.5 days
She is stable more than stable
Kari G.5 days
Blue and pink
Kari G.5 days
You still get to do what you love to do in one place with a very appreciative audience audience all the time
Kari G.5 days
The Phoenix arose From the Ashes and you know what she did she completely went to the top just like the circus top all over again
Kari G.5 days
I still dont agree with that..she was doing the best she could she was more or less on her own.im sorry Brit that happened
Kari G.5 days
Your son amazing Mommy Brit
Kari G.5 days
That was awesome ..the KISS
Kari G.5 days
And still love BOMT
Kari G.5 days
More than the Beatles even
Kari G.5 days
Louisiana..southern hospitality,sweet huge heart
Kari G.5 days
Having to get an allowance as a grown woman..oh hell no I hope she gets control one day soon SHE EARNED IT
Elkiette J.5 days
🤮🤮🤮
Msdawngkima M.5 days
She will be a new creation in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ
Chucky V.6 days
I would like to friend
Derek A.6 days
Bella ❤
Marie W.6 days
Give her control of her money back
Edson S.7 days
Edson Silva amiga Britney Spears fã
Sir-idoo M.09/21/2020 18:18
Napenda blacks