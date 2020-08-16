back

The life of Cardi B

From working as a stripper to becoming one of the most successful female rap artists to date, she's tackling politics and educating young voters. This is the story of Cardi B.

08/16/2020 2:00 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:14

    The life of Cardi B

  2. 3:55

    The Life of Ellen DeGeneres

  3. 4:48

    Judd Apatow on the power of comedy

  4. 1:04

    2004: Amy Winehouse says what music meant to her

  5. 3:37

    Kanye's Rallying Cry

  6. 2:59

    "Dance Monkey": the story behind the hit song

6 comments

  • Suzette C.
    13 minutes

    Cardi is a WAP, her words not mine. That’s all she will ever be, and maybe her daughter too, because, well, Stripper.Ed.101

  • Kateryna S.
    24 minutes

    Вселенская дура!

  • Colette F.
    28 minutes

    Une chanteuse pleine de Ressources et de créativité

  • Pedro S.
    28 minutes

    These are your local heroes now?.. Such a shame to whom young people look up to nowadays. 😱

  • Samy M.
    37 minutes

    Hood rat belongs to the street

  • Muhammed H.
    38 minutes

    She's nasty, and I love her

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.