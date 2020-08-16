back
The life of Cardi B
From working as a stripper to becoming one of the most successful female rap artists to date, she's tackling politics and educating young voters. This is the story of Cardi B.
08/16/2020 2:00 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
6 comments
Suzette C.13 minutes
Cardi is a WAP, her words not mine. That’s all she will ever be, and maybe her daughter too, because, well, Stripper.Ed.101
Kateryna S.24 minutes
Вселенская дура!
Colette F.28 minutes
Une chanteuse pleine de Ressources et de créativité
Pedro S.28 minutes
These are your local heroes now?.. Such a shame to whom young people look up to nowadays. 😱
Samy M.37 minutes
Hood rat belongs to the street
Muhammed H.38 minutes
She's nasty, and I love her