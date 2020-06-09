back
The life of Christopher Nolan
His bold and experimental films like "Inception" and "Interstellar" have been as successful at the box office, as they have been at leaving viewers questioning everything they believe about life. This is the story of Christopher Nolan.
09/06/2020 2:00 PM
18 comments
Isi R.7 hours
Huh... No mention of Insomnia... His third (4th actual project) film...
Pascal L.2 days
he must have load of Cocaine to come out with those ideas ! lol
Rajeev PARIMI2 days
Dark knight , inception and interstellar are my fav movies .. he gives you different dimensional experience which you didn’t get before ..
Audrey J.2 days
Dane F.2 days
the goat
Damasig R.2 days
Inception and The Dark Knight were my favorite movies of him and Interstellar and Inception are the movies that made me want to delve into his concepts on the way he creates his narrative structure.
Kacey M.2 days
RC E.2 days
I saw batman begins and I knew he is great
Rashed N.3 days
Director film tenet 🙌
Andrey L.3 days
, é o meu favorito. 😉
Andrew S.4 days
He is the most talanted film director and script wrighter on our f..cking planet. No one is as deep as he is
Angeline V.4 days
Animesh G.4 days
Mike B.4 days
die laatste is gewoon echt de minste in het rijtje
Colette F.4 days
I just see TENET It is an Amazing Film , Ce film s'inscrit dans la lignée des films qui explorent le temps I Wish to Christopher Nolan All the best for his rich career
Er S.4 days
https://youtu.be/cPvu6A8FMqY
Liz K.4 days
Not one movie Christopher Nolan has ever made has made me question what I believe about life. What a ridiculous statement.
Luckenson J.4 days
