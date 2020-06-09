back

The life of Christopher Nolan

His bold and experimental films like "Inception" and "Interstellar" have been as successful at the box office, as they have been at leaving viewers questioning everything they believe about life. This is the story of Christopher Nolan.

09/06/2020 2:00 PM

18 comments

  • Isi R.
    7 hours

    Huh... No mention of Insomnia... His third (4th actual project) film...

  • Pascal L.
    2 days

    he must have load of Cocaine to come out with those ideas ! lol

  • Rajeev PARIMI
    2 days

    Dark knight , inception and interstellar are my fav movies .. he gives you different dimensional experience which you didn’t get before ..

  • Audrey J.
    2 days

    ☺️☺️

  • Dane F.
    2 days

    the goat

  • Damasig R.
    2 days

    Inception and The Dark Knight were my favorite movies of him and Interstellar and Inception are the movies that made me want to delve into his concepts on the way he creates his narrative structure.

  • Kacey M.
    2 days

    🐐

  • RC E.
    2 days

    I saw batman begins and I knew he is great

  • Rashed N.
    3 days

    Director film tenet 🙌

  • Andrey L.
    3 days

    , é o meu favorito. 😉

  • Andrew S.
    4 days

    He is the most talanted film director and script wrighter on our f..cking planet. No one is as deep as he is

  • Angeline V.
    4 days

    Hi

  • Animesh G.
    4 days

    K

  • Mike B.
    4 days

    die laatste is gewoon echt de minste in het rijtje

  • Colette F.
    4 days

    I just see TENET It is an Amazing Film , Ce film s'inscrit dans la lignée des films qui explorent le temps I Wish to Christopher Nolan All the best for his rich career

  • Er S.
    4 days

    https://youtu.be/cPvu6A8FMqY

  • Liz K.
    4 days

    Not one movie Christopher Nolan has ever made has made me question what I believe about life. What a ridiculous statement.

  • Luckenson J.
    4 days

    The man.

