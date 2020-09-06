The life of Daniel Radcliffe
The life of 6ix9ine
The dancing coffin meme explained
How to make a stop-motion film, with Michel Gondry
The Life of Viola Davis
The Life of Robert De Niro
One reason i love Daniel Radcliffe is that he is doing what he loves. A lot of people are swayed by the glamour and riches of Hollywood but he is staying true to himself, sticking to plays
On June 9, Daniel Radcliffe spoke up after J.K. Rowling tweeted transphobic sentiments. Read his full response on 's blog here: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/2020/06/08/daniel-radcliffe-responds-to-j-k-rowlings-tweets-on-gender-identity/
2 comments
Rishav B.35 minutes
One reason i love Daniel Radcliffe is that he is doing what he loves. A lot of people are swayed by the glamour and riches of Hollywood but he is staying true to himself, sticking to plays
Brutan hour
On June 9, Daniel Radcliffe spoke up after J.K. Rowling tweeted transphobic sentiments. Read his full response on 's blog here: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/2020/06/08/daniel-radcliffe-responds-to-j-k-rowlings-tweets-on-gender-identity/