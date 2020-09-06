back

The life of Daniel Radcliffe

For many, he will forever be a wizard apprentice at the Hogwarts School of Magic. In real life, he's a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. This is the story of Daniel Radcliffe.

06/09/2020 7:11 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 6:08

    The life of Daniel Radcliffe

  2. 6:06

    The life of 6ix9ine

  3. 2:28

    The dancing coffin meme explained

  4. 5:07

    How to make a stop-motion film, with Michel Gondry

  5. 6:23

    The Life of Viola Davis

  6. 5:57

    The Life of Robert De Niro

2 comments

  • Rishav B.
    35 minutes

    One reason i love Daniel Radcliffe is that he is doing what he loves. A lot of people are swayed by the glamour and riches of Hollywood but he is staying true to himself, sticking to plays

  • Brut
    an hour

    On June 9, Daniel Radcliffe spoke up after J.K. Rowling tweeted transphobic sentiments. Read his full response on 's blog here: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/2020/06/08/daniel-radcliffe-responds-to-j-k-rowlings-tweets-on-gender-identity/