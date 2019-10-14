The Life of Ellen DeGeneres
She's an LGBTQ pioneer and a TV icon. This is Ellen DeGeneres's story — from personal childhood trauma to receiving one of the nation’s highest honors.
Killing haters with her kindness
She’s one of the most successful and groundbreaking comedians in the world who kickstarted LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream television and hosts one of the most awarded daytime talk shows in history. At 13, while growing up in Louisiana, her parents divorced, and she lived with her mom. On Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction she revealed that she was sexually abused by her stepfather as a teenager.
At 23, she was doing standup regularly in New Orleans. At 27, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. In 1997, she famously came out on an episode of her sitcom, Ellen. While it’s now seen as a watershed moment, her bourgeoning career suffered at the time. Her sitcom was cancelled shortly after and she returned to working as a road comic. Then, a call from film director Andrew Stanton changed everything. The 2003 Pixar film, Finding Nemo, turned DeGeneres back into a household name. That same year she began hosting her own daytime talk show. The Ellen Degeneres Show has racked up 31 daytime Emmys and turned Ellen into a TV icon. At 58, she was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian honor in the United States — by President Obama.
DeGeneres was photographed sitting next to President George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game. The backlash over the pictures caused DeGeneres to defend her "friend" on her talk show. DeGeneres concluded by thanking Charlotte and Jerry Jones -- Jerry Jones is the owner of the Dallas Cowboys and Charlotte is his daughter -- as well as George and Laura Bush for a "Sunday afternoon that was so fun," but added that they owe her "six dollars for the nachos." The British singer Elton John told NPR that he admired the talk show host for “very eloquently” standing by her friendship with the former president despite their political differences.
Tracy D.10/31/2019 00:05
I LOVE ELLEN!!!
Diana M.10/30/2019 23:56
Every time she has a chance she says something nasty about Trump
MD A.10/30/2019 19:39
Hi
Brett B.10/30/2019 01:49
What I love about Ellen is she practices what she preaches, be kind to one another
Gayla M.10/28/2019 19:54
Love her
Merdoc S.10/28/2019 06:45
Ellen your are just Awesome!
Yvelisse M.10/25/2019 19:54
We love you Ellen !!! Xoxox
George M.10/25/2019 18:26
How is George?
Ashley M.10/22/2019 21:03
Love you Ellen and everything you stay for wish you could be the president lol
Migdalia L.10/21/2019 01:27
I always love Ellen she's the best keep up doing your thing you go girl
Ram P.10/19/2019 13:49
Ram
Yanno B.10/18/2019 18:13
💖💖💖
Joyce A.10/18/2019 15:25
Love me some Ellen y'all ❤️
Debra K.10/18/2019 04:47
I like Ellen
Albert S.10/17/2019 19:34
Shes a hypocrite
ريم ا.10/17/2019 05:30
ألف مبروك ان شاء الله
Theo N.10/16/2019 18:25
Oh blah, blah, blah, and boo hoo hoo....
Mike A.10/16/2019 02:04
Pure ignorance
Wanda D.10/15/2019 22:03
Ellen ❤
Reitrof M.10/15/2019 17:51
I love her so much.... well done Ellen. I watch her show just to see how she help others. Shes a humanitarian. We need more people like her in this world.