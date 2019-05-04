The Life of Gabriel García Márquez
Pulitzer Prize-winner Gabriel García Márquez is hailed as the godfather of magical realism. This is the story of the author who penned "One Hundred Years of Solitude" and "Love in the Time of Cholera."
He was born on March 6, 1927 in Aracataca, Colombia. At 21, he began his career as a reporter at the newspaper El Universal, in Barranquilla, while studying law at the National University of Colombia. In1954, he began writing for the Bogotá newspaper El Espectador. A year later, at 28, he published the controversial newspaper piece, The Story of a Shipwrecked Sailor, in the same newspaper. In 1955, he published his first novella, Leaf Storm. Three years later, at 31, he married Mercedes Barcha. They had two sons, Rodrigo and Gonzalo. In 1967, he published One Hundred Years of Solitude, which is considered the pinnacle of magical realism.
“Wherever I am in the world, I’m writing a Colombian novel.”
This was followed by Chronicles of a Death Foretold, and The Autumn of the Patriarch. In 1982, at 55, he received the Nobel Prize in Literature. In 1995, he created the Gabriel García Márquez Foundation for New Latin American Journalism. With the aim of passing on what he considered the best methodology to train high level journalists. María del Pilar Rodríguez Investigator, Ruta Macondo Colombia. In 1999, he was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer. His popular 1985 novel, Love in the Time of Cholera, was made into a movie in 2007, starring Javier Bardem and Giovanna Mezzogiorno. In 2014, at 87, he died in Mexico City of pneumonia.
In 2019, the now scriptwriter and Netflix announced the One Hundred Years of Solitude series based on his acclaimed novel. He is Gabriel García Márquez, the godfather of empathy and magical realism.
28 comments
Ignacio M.07/31/2019 04:10
Adora a la clase alta y se dedica a atacar los países que no son de su agrado
Ignacio M.07/26/2019 20:28
Excelente escritor que ahora se dedica a criticar a otros países menos el suyo
Otilia A.07/21/2019 16:25
Gabo ❤️
Eduardo C.07/21/2019 05:20
Lacayo de los Castro, fue utilizado como un pendejo, cuando cayó en cuenta ya era tarde. Un apatrida.
Teresa A.07/20/2019 05:39
Gran escritor me gusto (cronica de una muerte anunciada )tambien ( erendira) y otras novelas mas.
Carlos A.07/15/2019 21:42
Cumunista come mierda.
Mauricio R.07/15/2019 02:42
Colombia siempre será grande
Apolonia V.07/13/2019 08:26
Gabriel García Márquez uno de mis favoritos escritores
Ileana V.07/12/2019 01:45
Siempre mis respetos para mi favorito
Cesar M.07/03/2019 03:21
Una basura de persona comunista aliado fiel de la dictadura cubana
Ruben N.07/03/2019 00:57
UN"M"Con Mayúscula!!
Sal T.06/27/2019 03:24
Gabriel Garcia Marquez is not only a Pulitzer prize-winning author but more importantly an Nobel Prize winner in Literature. Enjoyed immensely reading in spanish his novels"Cien aNos de soledad", Vivir para contarla" and " Memorias de mis putas tristes" which later on became a movie.
Guillermo A.06/26/2019 16:00
El enlace de Fidel Castro y el cartel de Medellín !
Richard A.06/26/2019 04:46
Excelente escritor.... Mal Colombiano.... Apoyaba los verdugos del campesinado Colombiano... Como persona apesta..... Por eso como escritor vale como colombiano... No sirvió para nada....
Pablo M.06/16/2019 15:13
Garniel Garcia Marquez por TU CULPA un ser humano fue a prison en Cuba lo delataste con los comunistas y fuiste cómplice para arrebatarle galgo que era suyo (un mano escrito ) TRAIDOR
Magdalena S.06/02/2019 01:01
Excelente.
Alexander M.06/01/2019 01:40
La complicidad, la asociación y el silencio es condenable al mismo crimen . El compartía y simpatisaba con los verdugos socialistas que asesinaban a sus propios pueblos. Nunca estuvo del lado de las victimas,sino de los lacayos y asesinós. Ese es su nefasto legado
Lucienne D.05/26/2019 18:45
H
Duglas B.05/26/2019 14:23
A mí este escritor patán y malcriado no me gusta lo que escribió
Cesar M.05/26/2019 03:45
Comunista socialista amigo de Fidel Castro una basura