The Life of Gabriel García Márquez

He was born on March 6, 1927 in Aracataca, Colombia. At 21, he began his career as a reporter at the newspaper El Universal, in Barranquilla, while studying law at the National University of Colombia. In1954, he began writing for the Bogotá newspaper El Espectador. A year later, at 28, he published the controversial newspaper piece, The Story of a Shipwrecked Sailor, in the same newspaper. In 1955, he published his first novella, Leaf Storm. Three years later, at 31, he married Mercedes Barcha. They had two sons, Rodrigo and Gonzalo. In 1967, he published One Hundred Years of Solitude, which is considered the pinnacle of magical realism.

“Wherever I am in the world, I’m writing a Colombian novel.”

This was followed by Chronicles of a Death Foretold, and The Autumn of the Patriarch. In 1982, at 55, he received the Nobel Prize in Literature. In 1995, he created the Gabriel García Márquez Foundation for New Latin American Journalism. With the aim of passing on what he considered the best methodology to train high level journalists. María del Pilar Rodríguez Investigator, Ruta Macondo Colombia. In 1999, he was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer. His popular 1985 novel, Love in the Time of Cholera, was made into a movie in 2007, starring Javier Bardem and Giovanna Mezzogiorno. In 2014, at 87, he died in Mexico City of pneumonia.

In 2019, the now scriptwriter and Netflix announced the One Hundred Years of Solitude series based on his acclaimed novel. He is Gabriel García Márquez, the godfather of empathy and magical realism.

