back

The life of Hunter Schafer

She shot to fame in HBO's hit "Euphoria," becoming a role model for transgender teens everywhere. This is Hunter Schafer's story.

01/27/2021 5:54 PM

And even more

  1. 4:27

    The life of Hunter Schafer

  2. 8:29

    The life of Lady Gaga

  3. 7:15

    The life of Lady Gaga

  4. 3:51

    Biden health nominee Rachel Levine calls out transphobia

  5. 8:42

    The life of Jennifer Lopez

  6. 5:44

    The Life of Jennifer Lopez

11 comments

  • Robert W.
    2 hours

    Nicely done

  • Paisal I.
    13 hours

    Forget about it, know you fokus to just make a large money. Your olD will coming sooN. Dont waste time bebeh.

  • Nur S.
    20 hours

    cantik angattt tapi laki, aku rasa terganggu 🙂h

  • Victory V.
    21 hours

    Is this one a male or female

  • Steve J.
    21 hours

    Uh uh it’s a man prove otherwise

  • Dorismike O.
    a day

    This is the most wonderful thing i have ever experienced. I visited here online on the 17 march 2020 and i saw a marvelous testimony of mary scott here in Facebook on the forum about the good works Dr gorvo I never believed it, because have never heard anything about such miracle before. No body would have been able to convince me about it not until Dr.gorvo did a marvelous work for me that restored my marriage of 4 years by getting back my divorced lover just as i read on the internet. I was truly shocked when my love knelt down pleading for forgiveness to accept her back. I am really short of words to use to show my appreciation to Dr gorvo For his a God sent to me and my entire family for divine restoration of marriage.you can also contact via email [email protected] Or you can also WhatsApp him on +2349039343473

  • John S.
    a day

    It's a mental issue. An emotional disturbance.

  • Joel H.
    a day

    Such a good show!!

  • Vanja R.
    a day

    Assigned male at birth...🤦‍♀️ you mean, she was born as a boy?

  • Kraig H.
    a day

    Great show beautiful girl!!!

  • عادل ع.
    a day

    Big like

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.