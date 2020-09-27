back
The life of J.K. Rowling
She brought magic to the world with the "Harry Potter" series, but this once-beloved author's views on trans rights have led to calls for her to be "cancelled." This is the story of J.K. Rowling.
09/27/2020 1:59 PM
22 comments
Imad H.20 hours
Anti-LGBTQ here 🚫 and proud 📢
Eric B.a day
An overrated hag
Zlata B.a day
💯 agree
Mike B.a day
She hasn’t put a foot wrong.
Jaime H.a day
Trans respect yes, but normalize it no!
Fulvio C.a day
You can be a great novelist and maintain your stupidity at the same time. If your pocket is rich, this doesn't imply also your brain is.
Robert B.a day
Honesty is a good quality, even if you disagree, you also have that right! I like Harry Potter 👏
Trish W.2 days
How dam ridiculous-where is freedom of speech ?
Albert B.2 days
Lgbt are mentally unwell
Marcie A.2 days
Those who have been given much, much is required.
Zohei S.2 days
Vilified for being truthful. A nono among the woke crowd.
Nicole R.2 days
She has a right to her opinion.
Gage G.2 days
They keep saying phobic implying fear. It’s not fear, it’s disgust.
Marit M.2 days
I disagree with her and have moved on... Still love the movies and books.
Kaitlin H.2 days
I have lost all respect for her. Being transphobic I do not care who you are is not okay.
Liz K.2 days
You can love her books and not love her.
David C.2 days
Kill her!!! She has a strongly held belief I don’t agree with ... kill kill!!!!!
Valerie A.2 days
What absolute rubbish. Jo Rowling brought more joy of reading to millions of children and adults by involving them in her wonder ful Potter books. If she wants to express her own opinion she's quite entitled to.
Lee H.2 days
I have never seen or heard any of her critics say that they want her to be “cancelled”
柴曉雯2 days
I never thought her to be the brightest apple in the orchard. I hope she will repent and retract her hateful statements against the LGBTQ+ community 🏳️🌈