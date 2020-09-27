back

The life of J.K. Rowling

She brought magic to the world with the "Harry Potter" series, but this once-beloved author's views on trans rights have led to calls for her to be "cancelled." This is the story of J.K. Rowling.

09/27/2020 1:59 PM

Pop Culture

22 comments

  • Imad H.
    20 hours

    Anti-LGBTQ here 🚫 and proud 📢

  • Eric B.
    a day

    An overrated hag

  • Zlata B.
    a day

    💯 agree

  • Mike B.
    a day

    She hasn’t put a foot wrong.

  • Jaime H.
    a day

    Trans respect yes, but normalize it no!

  • Fulvio C.
    a day

    You can be a great novelist and maintain your stupidity at the same time. If your pocket is rich, this doesn't imply also your brain is.

  • Robert B.
    a day

    Honesty is a good quality, even if you disagree, you also have that right! I like Harry Potter 👏

  • Trish W.
    2 days

    How dam ridiculous-where is freedom of speech ?

  • Albert B.
    2 days

    Lgbt are mentally unwell

  • Marcie A.
    2 days

    Those who have been given much, much is required.

  • Zohei S.
    2 days

    Vilified for being truthful. A nono among the woke crowd.

  • Nicole R.
    2 days

    She has a right to her opinion.

  • Gage G.
    2 days

    They keep saying phobic implying fear. It’s not fear, it’s disgust.

  • Marit M.
    2 days

    I disagree with her and have moved on... Still love the movies and books.

  • Kaitlin H.
    2 days

    I have lost all respect for her. Being transphobic I do not care who you are is not okay.

  • Liz K.
    2 days

    You can love her books and not love her.

  • David C.
    2 days

    Kill her!!! She has a strongly held belief I don’t agree with ... kill kill!!!!!

  • Valerie A.
    2 days

    What absolute rubbish. Jo Rowling brought more joy of reading to millions of children and adults by involving them in her wonder ful Potter books. If she wants to express her own opinion she's quite entitled to.

  • Lee H.
    2 days

    I have never seen or heard any of her critics say that they want her to be “cancelled”

  • 柴曉雯
    2 days

    I never thought her to be the brightest apple in the orchard. I hope she will repent and retract her hateful statements against the LGBTQ+ community 🏳️‍🌈

