The Life of Jaden Smith
Actor. Musician. Activist. This is Jaden Smith.
Actor, Musician, Fashion icon and Activist
He was born in July 1998 in Malibu, California to world famous parents. He was homeschooled alongside his younger sister, Willow. He began acting at a young age and made his feature film debut alongside his father in The Pursuit of Happiness in 2006. He later starred in The Karate Kid, After Earth, The Get Down and a voice acting role in the Netflix original anime, Neo Yokio. After mixed film success, he took a break from acting to focus on music and fashion.
In 2016, he became the first male model to front a spring/summer womenswear campaign for Louis Vuitton. In 2017, he released his debut studio album Syre, and toured with rappers J Cole and Young Thug. Known for occasionally sporting dresses and skirts, the nonbinary artist disdains gender stereotypes and even launched a gender-neutral clothing line MSFTSrep. Smith raised controversy in 2016 after modelling in a womenswear campaign for Louis Vuitton wearing a skirt. Explaining his choice to wear a skirt, Smith said he was attempting to combat bullying. GQ labeled Smith as "in a league of his own" in terms of fashion and a "superstar who has taken fashion to an entirely different level"
He's also known for his philanthropy and environmentalism. Since 12, he's been a partner in Just Water, which is dedicated to creating affordable water filtration systems for disadvantaged areas and developing nations. In 2018, he was honored for his environmentalism with the inaugural Robert Redford Award. Following the release of his 2019 album ERYS, at 21 he launched the I Love You restaurant, which placed a vegan food truck in Los Angeles to provide free, healthy food to the homeless. He credits his family for pushing him to use his platform to help people. He is Jaden Smith.
Chidimma C.09/01/2019 14:09
He's dope 💚💚💚
Chiquita D.08/29/2019 13:01
Y'all are dumb af and it shows 🤦🏽♀️
Tayy T.08/26/2019 02:02
Lol the simple minded people below 😂😂😂 keep doin you Jaden 💪
Omar P.08/25/2019 14:16
,why you dress like a girl muthafuka... you represent the black people....why Hollywood turns black men into girls?!
Nunez J.08/23/2019 17:09
Maybe he should go try to stop the Amazon from burning
Bob M.08/22/2019 16:23
Idiot
Nick B.08/20/2019 03:49
Dude is wearing a dress pushing a very sinister Agenda. There's nothing Woke about this Illuminati Puppet
Arya A.08/19/2019 01:19
Beautiful😍
Luis A.08/17/2019 18:59
Lol
Wendy Y.08/15/2019 12:47
Lol i mean its kinda easy 2 talk when you have nething at ur feet lol
Cody W.08/14/2019 09:17
Love everything he’s doing, but as sad as it sounds. I hope he keeps his eyes open and stays safe. The world doesn’t like people who demand change.
Mary R.08/13/2019 21:09
What a great young man!
Brandon V.08/13/2019 04:21
The next Kaitlyn Genner don't home school your kids,it makes them socially aqward.
John D.08/12/2019 16:19
False: It is trivial to preserve the human species as we know it.
Colin M.08/11/2019 22:41
Black people. 🙄🙄
Jesus C.08/10/2019 14:18
Lol
Maximvs M.08/09/2019 14:02
Hahahaha what a joke.
Howlin W.08/07/2019 15:48
Weird kid!
Victor S.08/07/2019 14:32
We ain't preserve shiii..too many wheels are turning brother
Laura G.08/07/2019 04:25
I am sorry will