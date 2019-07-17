The Life of Jaden Smith

Actor, Musician, Fashion icon and Activist

He was born in July 1998 in Malibu, California to world famous parents. He was homeschooled alongside his younger sister, Willow. He began acting at a young age and made his feature film debut alongside his father in The Pursuit of Happiness in 2006. He later starred in The Karate Kid, After Earth, The Get Down and a voice acting role in the Netflix original anime, Neo Yokio. After mixed film success, he took a break from acting to focus on music and fashion.

In 2016, he became the first male model to front a spring/summer womenswear campaign for Louis Vuitton. In 2017, he released his debut studio album Syre, and toured with rappers J Cole and Young Thug. Known for occasionally sporting dresses and skirts, the nonbinary artist disdains gender stereotypes and even launched a gender-neutral clothing line MSFTSrep. Smith raised controversy in 2016 after modelling in a womenswear campaign for Louis Vuitton wearing a skirt. Explaining his choice to wear a skirt, Smith said he was attempting to combat bullying. GQ labeled Smith as "in a league of his own" in terms of fashion and a "superstar who has taken fashion to an entirely different level"

He's also known for his philanthropy and environmentalism. Since 12, he's been a partner in Just Water, which is dedicated to creating affordable water filtration systems for disadvantaged areas and developing nations. In 2018, he was honored for his environmentalism with the inaugural Robert Redford Award. Following the release of his 2019 album ERYS, at 21 he launched the I Love You restaurant, which placed a vegan food truck in Los Angeles to provide free, healthy food to the homeless. He credits his family for pushing him to use his platform to help people. He is Jaden Smith.

