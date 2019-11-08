The Life of Jameela Jamil
She started in radio, but many probably know her as Tahani Al-Jamil on “The Good Place.” Lately, she’s gaining attention for speaking out against body-shaming. This is the life of Jameela Jamil.
British radio presenter and activist
She’s a body-positive activist and a budding actress. This is Jameela Jamil. She was born in 1986 in London, to an Indian father and a Pakistani mother. She was born partially deaf and underwent several surgeries during her childhood. As a teenager, she had anorexia for several years. At 17, she was hit by a car. Her spinal column was injured, requiring her to spend a year in the hospital. She cites the car accident as what pushed her towards recovery, stating that "it changed my relationship with my body" and "figuratively knocked some sense into me"
For several years, she taught English to international students. At 22, she became a host on Britain’s Channel 4. 5 years later, she won the Glamour Award for Radio Personality of the Year. At 27, she attempted suicide — but did not reveal this until 2019. In 2014, the British tabloids attacked her for her appearance because she had gained weight due to the steroid treatment, she was required to take to treat her asthma. In 2016, at the age of 29 and following a breast cancer scare, Jamil left London and moved to Los Angeles, with no plans of acting, instead intending to DJ and work presenting radio shows.
Though she considered becoming a screenwriter, she was also cast to play Tahani Al-Jamil on “The Good Place.” The success of show quickly made her a star. At 32, she launched the “I Weigh” movement on Instagram to encourage women to define themselves by something other than their weight. In August 2018, she spoke out against magazines that airbrushed her skin to make it a lighter color. At 33, she launched a petition to ban ads for weight-loss products on Instagram. A few months later, Jamil won her fight. The social media announced that this type of ad would no longer be visible to underage users.
Brut.
Richard H.a day
Now she should be the woman of the year instead of that 16 year old.
Dobrila M.3 days
Bravo girl ❤
Jorge C.3 days
Ughhh...
Jelena-Helene I.4 days
You can be beautiful in any size ❤️
Ronald S.12/11/2019 21:58
Basic right? Wtf is she talking about?
Michael O.12/11/2019 14:27
How about just getting a life...the smell of smoke is upon you too...
Dennis N.12/09/2019 21:01
I thought this was a deodorant ad.
Donnie B.12/09/2019 16:37
Awesome story. She’s a beautiful lady inside and out.😍
Cindy R.12/08/2019 19:41
Maybe if they made better clothes for positive body it would make more women feel empowered.
Gary S.12/05/2019 21:30
Go away tramp
Phillip W.12/04/2019 03:22
Tired of everyone getting on a soapbox! Just stfu.
East R.12/02/2019 18:48
You will help mutitudes .keep the great vision of your dreams
Jeff U.12/02/2019 18:09
Well that should be easy looking like that 😍
Emily L.12/01/2019 20:28
Wow I’m glad a conventionally attractive and skinny woman is speaking up about body positivity
Reshmika S.11/29/2019 07:54
Very beautiful
Tim L.11/28/2019 02:04
Beautiful
Joseph M.11/19/2019 15:20
Such a beautiful lady good luck to you
Terence M.11/18/2019 16:18
A strong voice. We need more of them.
Michael J.11/18/2019 03:59
You are totally awesome 😊💕
Tim W.11/12/2019 00:30
GOOD go her, I hope she is successful what she is doing is more than important