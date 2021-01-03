back

The life of Jane Fonda

This Hollywood legend has been arrested 6 times for her activism –– from opposing the Vietnam War to fighting for climate justice. At the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, Jane Fonda was recognized with a lifetime achievement award. This is her story.

03/01/2021 2:05 PM
  • New

11 comments

  • Maria M.
    18 minutes

    TRAITOR -COMMUNIST LOVER

  • Ethan V.
    19 minutes

    Vietnam would have been so much better without the war.

  • Louise D.
    32 minutes

    She’s an idiot

  • Malcolm M.
    an hour

    thats not gonna happen because all americans have their own agenda simple as that,

  • Darrell C.
    an hour

    Congratulations 👏

  • David O.
    an hour

    Blood on her hands for Vietnam comments about US POW.

  • Jean W.
    an hour

    Perfect, except for the last sentence.

  • Kelly G.
    an hour

    Professional protestor .

  • Randy L.
    an hour

    Now there is one load Henry should have just wasted......

  • Brad J.
    an hour

    Respected by who??? Other dingbats perhaps.

  • Márcio A.
    an hour

    Comunista safada

