The life of Jane Fonda
This Hollywood legend has been arrested 6 times for her activism –– from opposing the Vietnam War to fighting for climate justice. At the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, Jane Fonda was recognized with a lifetime achievement award. This is her story.
03/01/2021 2:05 PM
11 comments
Maria M.18 minutes
TRAITOR -COMMUNIST LOVER
Ethan V.19 minutes
Vietnam would have been so much better without the war.
Louise D.32 minutes
She’s an idiot
Malcolm M.an hour
thats not gonna happen because all americans have their own agenda simple as that,
Darrell C.an hour
Congratulations 👏
David O.an hour
Blood on her hands for Vietnam comments about US POW.
Jean W.an hour
Perfect, except for the last sentence.
Kelly G.an hour
Professional protestor .
Randy L.an hour
Now there is one load Henry should have just wasted......
Brad J.an hour
Respected by who??? Other dingbats perhaps.
Márcio A.an hour
Comunista safada