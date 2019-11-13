The Life of Jean-Paul Gaultier
He helped popularize kilts for men and designed clothes for Madonna’s famous Blond Ambition tour — all without going to fashion school. This is the life of design icon Jean-Paul Gaultier.
A fashion icon never formerly trained in design
He's dressed men in kilts, he has sponsored Sidaction, he's dressed Madonna, he's French fashion icon Jean-Paul Gaultier. He designed the costumes for Kylie Minogue's international KylieX2008 tour, as well as Hong Kong singer Leslie Cheung, who hired Gaultier to design eight costumes for his last concert tour in 2000. Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Fergie, Sonam Kapoor, Coco Rocha, Dita von Teese and Camilla Belle have also worn his designs throughout the years.
He was born in 1952 in the suburbs of Paris. His mother was a cashier and his father an accountant. It was alongside his grandmother that he developed a real passion for sewing. His first model was Nana, his teddy bear. At 9, he discovered the Folies Bergères’ cabaret dancers on TV. As a teenager, he was inspired by the work of Yves Saint Laurent. On his 18th birthday, without a high school diploma, and with no experience, he was hired as an assistant by Pierre Cardin. In 1977, he organized his fashion house’s first fashion show which he considered to be a “total failure.” At 31, he launched his first menswear collection. In 1990, Francis Menuge, his partner of 15 years, died of AIDS.
That same year, Madonna called upon him to design the costumes for her famous Blond Ambition Tour. At 45, he created the costumes for Luc Besson’s movie The Fifth Element. At 55, he designed the dress worn by Marion Cottillard when she accepted her Oscar. At 60, he was the first fashion designer to be a member of the Cannes Festival jury. In the 2010s, Beth Ditto, Conchita Wurst, Nabilla modeled his collections. At 66, he created a musical review at the Folies Bergères inspired by his life, the Jean-Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show.
Brut.
- 191.1k
- 1.2k
- 30
24 comments
Evalyn R.11/26/2019 16:07
❤❤❤❤
Operación S.11/26/2019 16:04
No entendi nada :(
Maria C.11/26/2019 14:56
Estaría buena que se traduzca al castellano!!
Tea M.11/25/2019 20:31
Margot Lescaut
Khàwlā É.11/25/2019 18:57
c très motivant.
Rouguib D.11/25/2019 13:15
Tu es le meilleur JPG👌👌
Nanor K.11/25/2019 11:07
Respect ! JPG.. ;)
Carol P.11/24/2019 18:50
He might seem crazy but his style is weird unique and beautiful
Chris M.11/24/2019 09:15
Un autodidacte et un visionnaire
Farah B.11/24/2019 03:42
♥️♥️♥️♥️
زينب ا.11/23/2019 15:12
Excellent
Людмила К.11/22/2019 18:01
Excellent🤩
Georges M.11/22/2019 17:04
Tres grand monsieur _pas d artifices _vrai et tres sympa _cool et simple _du talent surement _hors du commun _bravo
Paula H.11/20/2019 23:18
No he visto su nueva fragancia, SCANDAL, a qué olerá??? Tengo el Jean Paul y huele riquísimo.
Ulises C.11/20/2019 15:42
😱
Rob P.11/20/2019 15:15
And the pinacle of his career, co hosting Euro trash. 😂
Jonathan R.11/20/2019 01:44
The icon!
Paula H.11/20/2019 01:19
Hermoso, sencillo diseñador, para mí mejor que Karl Lagerfield QEPD .
Mehdi J.11/19/2019 09:24
Excellent.... Love you Jean Paul
Idriss B.11/18/2019 17:49
Un rien