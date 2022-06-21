The life of Jennifer Hudson
She had just become the first Black singer on Vogue's cover. Then, her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered. From singing on a Disney cruise ship to joining the EGOT club, this is the incredible story of Jennifer Hudson.
Documentary explores the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America
“They’ve been attracting pedophiles.” This filmmaker investigated the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America ...
This young botanist with autism is a fan favorite on TikTok
Not sure if your houseplants are overwatered? Root-bound? This young botanist with autism is TikTok's latest houseplant expert. Meet the plant prodigy.
This filmmaker made a movie about the aftermath of her bipolar diagnosis
“If someone has bipolar disorder in your life, help them grow.” She was a freshman when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Now, Alex Heller has made a film about the year that followed ... #tribeca2022
How Juneteenth became a national holiday
“It may have marked the end of slavery, but it certainly wasn’t the start of freedom.” Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here’s what it commemorates ...
How the Brooklyn library is fighting book bans
Books are being banned across the country from schools. So the Brooklyn library came up with a plan ...
"It's probably the best thing I've ever done." - Emma Thompson on her latest role
She plays a widow who hires a sex worker to experience her first orgasm, in the film "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande." Emma Thompson tells Brut why she'd never before encountered this kind of role ... #Tribeca2022
He’s “America’s Black Attorney General”
He represents families of victims of police brutality and has become known as “America’s Black attorney general.” Ben Crump told Brut what keeps him going, as a new documentary, “CIVIL,” explores his life’s mission … #tribeca2022
Singing heavy metal in sign language
This ASL interpreter is bringing metal music to the head bangers of the deaf and hard of hearing community.
What do you know about Juneteenth?
Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here's what it commemorates...
A rom-com that tackles Gen-Z’s feelings about the climate crisis
“Our entire generation is having that question.” They star in a rom-com where the main character experiences climate doom ... Actors Kyle Allen and Alexandra Shipp tell Brut why including the climate crisis in a film about romance was important to them ...
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.”
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.” He was in a homeless shelter when he first started ballet ... Now the artistic director of the New York Theater Ballet, Steven Melendez tells his story, and that of the program that taught him to dance, in the film “LIFT” ... #tribeca2022