The life of Joe Rogan

“I’m not a scientist, I’m just a person who sits down with someone and has a conversation with them.” Artists are leaving Spotify to protest his podcast spreading misinformation – most recently about COVID-19. Who is Joe Rogan?

01/31/2022 9:21 PMupdated: 01/31/2022 9:24 PM

8 comments

  • Siddharth J.
    02/01/2022 02:53

    He's probably supported by churches of Christian cult to promote their antiscience propaganda.

  • Ozy M.
    02/01/2022 01:22

    The medias really can be unfair, biased and racist..!!

  • Kahu M.
    02/01/2022 01:02

    The fact all the big corporate money makers are dumping on him tells me Rogan is a threat to their empires.

  • Phil B.
    02/01/2022 00:12

    Never heard of her

  • Tomislav K.
    01/31/2022 22:30

    Whoever made this was lets read first thing about him no need to look at videos titles are enough kinda funny

  • Malcolm S.
    01/31/2022 21:57

    Who are the artist leaving ? 2 old washed sellout artist nobody care about.

  • Matthew B.
    01/31/2022 21:55

    Rogan is on Spotify's payroll to the tune of $100 million. Meanwhile as an artist you can expect to make between $3 and $5 per 1,000 streams on Spotify.

  • Lorens C.
    01/31/2022 21:43

    Yeah conspiracy theories... that came true. (Talking about miss. Rona).

