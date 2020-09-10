back

The Life of John Lennon

Peace activist, songwriter, Beatle. Imagine, he would have turned 80 today. This is the story of John Lennon.

10/09/2020 12:02 PM
7 comments

  • Mike S.
    29 minutes

    I saw his car in 86 at an expo, never forgot it

  • Gustavo A.
    4 hours

    As Brut posts a lot of politics, i was imagining how much of a communist John would be seen as nowadays and how much this could harm the widespreading of their success. Thanks John for believing in peace as the right seem not to be able to.

  • Jayson C.
    6 hours

    Same here , also a dreamer! Thanks JL!

  • Tim K.
    7 hours

    You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not

  • Marta P.
    7 hours

    its great how his first wife and son never came up in a story of his life, nice job Brut

  • Lorraine H.
    8 hours

    ❤️

  • Patricia A.
    8 hours

    I. WILL NEVER FORGET. PEACE ONE LOVE. IMAGINE. I AM A DREAMER TO.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

