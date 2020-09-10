The Life of John Lennon
7 comments
Mike S.29 minutes
I saw his car in 86 at an expo, never forgot it
Gustavo A.4 hours
As Brut posts a lot of politics, i was imagining how much of a communist John would be seen as nowadays and how much this could harm the widespreading of their success. Thanks John for believing in peace as the right seem not to be able to.
Jayson C.6 hours
Same here , also a dreamer! Thanks JL!
Tim K.7 hours
You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not
Marta P.7 hours
its great how his first wife and son never came up in a story of his life, nice job Brut
Lorraine H.8 hours
❤️
Patricia A.8 hours
I. WILL NEVER FORGET. PEACE ONE LOVE. IMAGINE. I AM A DREAMER TO.