The life of Jordan Peele
He's created some of the funniest sketches and the scariest horror films ever. But for Jordan Peele, comedy and horror aren't that different. This is his life.
08/28/2021 12:58 PM
17 comments
Bao C.2 days
Just saw his face already made me laugh 😂😂😂
AQ C.2 days
I thought this guy was a joke. Big mistake
Jan P.3 days
Why is he inovator?
John P.3 days
Muhammad Y.3 days
I wish I was high on pot news
Afrasiab M.4 days
I know his as Timothy in Mr Garvey's class.
H M.4 days
👀 Pele director b ha 😂
Patrick A.4 days
pog
Teresa S.4 days
He's so versatile and brilliant!!
Ahmed M.4 days
Aye yoo I love this actor also key ❤
Ha F.5 days
ive got no idea that he is the director for Us movie! tell me if im wrong!!🥴🥴
Nevin S.5 days
Deborah P.5 days
Md A.5 days
Md A.5 days
Viktor M.5 days
The million dollar question is, who’s better actor. Him or Key?? And no, we can’t get the right answer. I’m laughing at the same moment I see this guys 😅
Adrian M.5 days
My N...ga!😅