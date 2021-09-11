back

The life of Kal Penn

He plays stoners…but doesn’t smoke weed. He’s been in movies…and at the White House. A kid from New Jersey turned actor and politico, Kal Penn recently came out as gay. This is his story.

11/09/2021 5:48 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:14

    The life of Kal Penn

  2. 4:44

    Chloé Zhao on bringing a female gaze to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

  3. 4:59

    The lasting fashion legacy of Princess Diana

  4. 3:01

    30 years of speeches to save the planet

  5. 5:05

    Living with Borderline Personality Disorder

  6. 5:07

    Millions are watching this woman run on TikTok: Meet Mrs. Space Cadet

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.