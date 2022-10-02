back

The life of Kanye West

He says he's the voice of his generation, a creative genius and his own favorite rapper. This is the story of Kanye West.

02/10/2022
1 comment

  Brut
    8 minutes

    A new documentary, "jeen-yuhs," based on the life of Kanye West will release on Netflix on February 16: https://www.gq.com/story/kanye-west-documentary-jeen-yuhs

