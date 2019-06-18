The Life of Keanu Reeves

Meet Keanu Reeves

He was born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1964 and raised in Canada. His name means “cool breeze over the mountains” in Hawaiian. At 15 he played Mercutio in a school production of Romeo and Juliet. At 17 he dropped out of high school and moved to LA. In his early 20s he played bass in the band Dogstar. At 25 he starred in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure which became his breakout role. He rose to superstardom in action movies like Speed, Point Break, and The Matrix.

While his meme worthy image from his film character Theodore "Ted" Logan proliferated, Reeves starred in another large-budget film, 2013′s 47 Ronin, but it was a box-office bomb. He mostly focused on personal projects, such as his directorial debut, the Chinese-American martial arts film Man of Tai Chi. He also released the “grown-up picture book” Ode to Happiness, produced the documentary “Side by Side” and continued his various philanthropic efforts.

At 27 his sister was diagnosed with leukemia and he started a charity foundation for cancer research. At 37 he and his girlfriend had a stillborn child 18 months later she in a car crash. His stardom faded until the 2014 film John Wick brought his unique talent for action and stunts back onto the screen. Reeves, on the other hand, just continued doing the things at which he always excelled. There was no big controversy. No tarring and feathering by an outraged Internet mob. No public descent into addiction. Just a string of forgettable movies that slowly faded his star. Until now. He's developed a reputation as one of the nicest celebrities in the world. He’s an action hero a movie star and a cultural icon. He is Keanu Reeves.

