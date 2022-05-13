back

The Life of Kendrick Lamar

"I think I was put on this Earth just to do music." He's a proud Compton native and the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize. Kendrick Lamar is back with his first solo album in five years, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers." This is his story.

05/13/2022 4:57 PM
