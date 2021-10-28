back
The life of Khaby Lame
He rose to fame during the pandemic ... without uttering a single word. He went from working in a factory to being the second-most followed person on TikTok. This is the life of Khaby Lame.
10/28/2021 12:29 PM
5 comments
Mason O.an hour
insaneeee
Abakar M.an hour
Don’t really know why his jokes never amazes me. Anyway we’re in a time where social media can easily promote you to somewhere you never imagined to be.
Jaysie R.an hour
Daddy mo sikat
Mohamed M.an hour
🙌🙌🙌
Mohammad A.an hour
thats why i admire this man. I'm sick of how people make their lives complicated!