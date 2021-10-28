back

The life of Khaby Lame

He rose to fame during the pandemic ... without uttering a single word. He went from working in a factory to being the second-most followed person on TikTok. This is the life of Khaby Lame.

10/28/2021 12:29 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:03

    The life of Khaby Lame

  2. 3:42

    Deadnames, explained

  3. 5:44

    The life of Jonah Hill

  4. 4:34

    Welcome to #Vanlife Tikok

  5. 4:07

    An instrument that can play the music of plants

  6. 7:39

    8 simple questions about astrology

5 comments

  • Mason O.
    an hour

    insaneeee

  • Abakar M.
    an hour

    Don’t really know why his jokes never amazes me. Anyway we’re in a time where social media can easily promote you to somewhere you never imagined to be.

  • Jaysie R.
    an hour

    Daddy mo sikat

  • Mohamed M.
    an hour

    🙌🙌🙌

  • Mohammad A.
    an hour

    thats why i admire this man. I'm sick of how people make their lives complicated!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.