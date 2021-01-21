back

The life of Lady Gaga

She's an international popstar, LGBTQ+ icon, and she belt out the National Anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration. This is the story of Lady Gaga.

01/21/2021 1:59 AM
  New

5 comments

  • Liz K.
    14 minutes

    She is a fantastic person doing amazing work with teens and her anti-bullying campaign efforts.

  • Patrick M.
    14 minutes

    Her singing of the US National Anthem at Biden's inauguration was superb.

  • John R.
    15 minutes

    And friends with sick minded people !!!!

  • Robin D.
    16 minutes

    She's a disgrace 🙄

  • Jeremy D.
    17 minutes

    Spirit cooking witch

