The life of Lady Gaga

She's helped raise 35 million dollars to fight Covid-19 and will host a global broadcast with the world's biggest artists in support of health care workers in the front lines. This is the story of Lady Gaga. [Brut. has partnered with Global Citizen and will be livestreaming One World: Together at Home on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET.]

04/17/2020 3:02 PM
4 comments

  • Mamta S.
    38 minutes

    Great 💝

  • Brut
    an hour

    See the full lineup for One World: Together At Home here: https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/connect/togetherathome/

  • Mehdia B.
    an hour

    Isn't she the one who wore a dress made out of meat? And the one who had a girl vomit on stage as a performance?

  • Ko N.
    an hour

    Hi..