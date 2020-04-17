back
The life of Lady Gaga
She's helped raise 35 million dollars to fight Covid-19 and will host a global broadcast with the world's biggest artists in support of health care workers in the front lines. This is the story of Lady Gaga. [Brut. has partnered with Global Citizen and will be livestreaming One World: Together at Home on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET.]
04/17/2020 3:02 PM
- New
4 comments
Mamta S.38 minutes
Great 💝
Brutan hour
See the full lineup for One World: Together At Home here: https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/connect/togetherathome/
Mehdia B.an hour
Isn't she the one who wore a dress made out of meat? And the one who had a girl vomit on stage as a performance?
Ko N.an hour
Hi..