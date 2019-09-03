The Life of Lana Del Rey

Get to know her

Known for her retro style and melancholic lyrics, her name is Elizabeth Woolridge “Lizzy” Grant. Born on June 21, 1985 in New York, she grew up in Lake Placid, a winter sports resort town near the Canadian border. Her father is a real-estate agent and her mother is a high school teacher. Self-taught, she learned to sing in her church choir. Her uncle taught her how to play the guitar. When she was 14, her parents sent her to boarding school to solve her problems with alcohol.

At 18, she moved to New York City and began performing on stage. To make a living, she worked many odd jobs. She worked as a mover, a painter or even a model. She lived in a mobile home in New Jersey. At 21, she recorded her first EP Sirens, that went unnoticed. At the time, she went by the name May Jailer. In 2011, she signed a new contract with the label 5 Points Records. Her stage name: Lana Del Rey, inspired by the actress Lana Turner and the car model Chevrolet Delray.

At 25, she released “Video Games”, a music video she made from archives filmed with a Super 8 camera. She shared it exclusively on social media. It got more than 200 million views. At 27, Lana Del Rey released her album Born to Die, which sold over 1 million copies. Compared to the heroines of filmmaker David Lynch in terms of her style, she draws inspiration from fashion icons such as Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe and Priscilla Presley. On August 6, 2019, after the El Paso shooting in Texas, she paid tribute to the victims in a song that she posted on Instagram. On August 30, 2019, she released Norman F***ing Rockwell, her sixth album.

