The life of Lil Nas X
He just released his highly-anticipated album, "Montero". From hiding his sexuality to protect his burgeoning career to being unapologetic about speaking out, this is the story of Lil Nas X.
09/17/2021 8:24 PMupdated: 09/17/2021 8:26 PM
13 comments
Kostik Y.09/21/2021 00:04
make a song bud
Deidre T.09/20/2021 19:43
Do you X
Alea K.09/20/2021 02:27
Yeah all his antics... they're all his own personal choice 🥴🥴🥴
Carlos S.09/18/2021 19:31
Lil Nasty..
Mustafa09/18/2021 11:44
I'm sure he was sexually abused as a child... classic gay story
Grace M.09/18/2021 03:02
Devil advocate 🤬
Octavia L.09/18/2021 02:29
Rob B.09/18/2021 00:21
His obsession to be famous. Is why he’s so satanic. Selling you soul
Dan M.09/17/2021 23:58
Boooooooooo
Mykal N.09/17/2021 23:42
Do not support this deceitful opportunist
Raphael D.09/17/2021 23:39
Honestly… this guy is not very good. A novelty act that has made it. Good for him. His music, however, is simply not good.
Robin H.09/17/2021 22:51
He's talanted!
Babalola C.09/17/2021 21:54
