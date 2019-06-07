The Life of Luciano Pavarotti

Meet the late Luciano Pavarotti

Known as the "King of the High C's" and famous for bringing opera to the masses, Luciano Pavarotti was born on October 12, 1935 in Modena, Italy. His father was a baker and amateur tenor and his mother was a cigar factory worker. Director Ron Howard’s 2019 music entertainment documentary details the life of the opera singer. Pavarotti's professional opera debut was as Rodolfo in Puccini's La Boheme in 1961. He became a music business phenomenon with The Three Tenors, featuring fellow singers Plácido Domingo and José Carreras — the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Ron Howard notes, “I think that the distance since his passing in fact sort of demands a rediscovery of this of this Maestro. The way he lived his life is I think a sort of an inspiration. I feel like that that his presence is worth understanding.” Howard’s film aims to show how Pavarotti helped democratize opera.

The concert was a big success and was nominated for two Grammy awards. Pavarotti used his stature to elevate arts education raising $8.5 million in his charity project concert for Bosnia. He was the founder and host of the Pavarotti & Friends annual charity concerts to benefit children refugees affected by war in Afghanistan, Angola, Bosnia, Kosovo.

Pavarotti had two marriages, two world records for most curtain calls and bestselling classical album. In April 2005, he began a farewell tour in South Africa. But in July 2006, he cancelled the tour due to emergency surgery for pancreatic cancer, Pavarotti died at age 71 from kidney failure on September 6, 2007.

