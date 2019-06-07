The Life of Luciano Pavarotti
"This is a warts-and-all look at this man. But, ultimately, it's a celebration." Ron Howard's latest documentary reveals the highs and lows of Italian opera legend Pavarotti. 🎶
Meet the late Luciano Pavarotti
Known as the "King of the High C's" and famous for bringing opera to the masses, Luciano Pavarotti was born on October 12, 1935 in Modena, Italy. His father was a baker and amateur tenor and his mother was a cigar factory worker. Director Ron Howard’s 2019 music entertainment documentary details the life of the opera singer. Pavarotti's professional opera debut was as Rodolfo in Puccini's La Boheme in 1961. He became a music business phenomenon with The Three Tenors, featuring fellow singers Plácido Domingo and José Carreras — the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Ron Howard notes, “I think that the distance since his passing in fact sort of demands a rediscovery of this of this Maestro. The way he lived his life is I think a sort of an inspiration. I feel like that that his presence is worth understanding.” Howard’s film aims to show how Pavarotti helped democratize opera.
The concert was a big success and was nominated for two Grammy awards. Pavarotti used his stature to elevate arts education raising $8.5 million in his charity project concert for Bosnia. He was the founder and host of the Pavarotti & Friends annual charity concerts to benefit children refugees affected by war in Afghanistan, Angola, Bosnia, Kosovo.
Pavarotti had two marriages, two world records for most curtain calls and bestselling classical album. In April 2005, he began a farewell tour in South Africa. But in July 2006, he cancelled the tour due to emergency surgery for pancreatic cancer, Pavarotti died at age 71 from kidney failure on September 6, 2007.
Brut.
- 98.6k
- 1.2k
- 41
24 comments
Luz H.07/01/2019 04:10
Mi novio... solo que él no lo sabía. 😂
David A.07/01/2019 02:29
His colaboration with the brazilian thrash metal band sepultura was amazing.....
Андрей Х.06/27/2019 00:55
it is a pity that the opera is not appreciated now, the whole world mourns the star
Julie M.06/26/2019 23:59
Maravilloso !!!!!
Judy S.06/25/2019 14:12
Pay ricia Smith Hornsb. Weren’t we luck to have seen and heard him at least once ? !!!y
Carmen A.06/25/2019 11:51
Vasya...buscar fama con la vida y obra de los muertos. Por qué no lo dijo cuando él estqaba vivo?
Mauro A.06/24/2019 10:17
Grande voz ! Tenor por excelência
Elena L.06/23/2019 14:32
Great,Pavarotti,MASTER !!!👏👏👏👏👏👏❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Irene R.06/22/2019 22:47
Inolvidable!
Brijander T.06/20/2019 15:20
LM
Mirabillis V.06/19/2019 08:20
The voice!
Alejandra S.06/18/2019 21:35
¿ Llegará ese film a Chile ?..Pavarotti insuperable !!
Marie B.06/17/2019 15:24
Wher ls it playlng in Conn...?
Teresa F.06/16/2019 19:15
My [email protected]
Akram G.06/15/2019 22:00
ça pourrait t'intéresser
Sadji A.06/13/2019 20:26
J'adore
Sandy M.06/13/2019 13:14
A Gift From God
Jan B.06/13/2019 03:12
Chumlee?
Maria M.06/11/2019 19:18
Meu super ídolo, estara sempre vivo
Olga R.06/11/2019 13:40
I grew up with him singing in the background as my mother marked papers while I rolled around on the carpet (I still have that cassette). Anytime I hear his voice it brings back warm memories