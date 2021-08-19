back

The life of Megan Fox

She shot to fame for her role in "Transformers," and has been heavily sexualized in Hollywood. But she's always used her celebrity to go beyond that label. This is the life of Megan Fox.

08/19/2021 7:58 PM

And even more

  1. 3:13

    Nigerian queer men found more than asylum in the U.S.

  2. 8:27

    Welcome to queer Muslim TikTok

  3. 7:39

    8 simple questions about astrology

  4. 6:03

    Inside #BamaRush, social media's favorite new trend

  5. 6:32

    The life of Selena Gomez

  6. 5:02

    The life of Megan Fox

22 comments

  • Wayne B.
    6 hours

    She is in rebellion from HER CALLING to serve GOD.

  • Prasant R.
    2 days

    Big shoutout to MGK

  • Chase J.
    2 days

    She is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Always thought she is incredibly gorgeous.

  • Jay C.
    2 days

    Need a poster of her on my wall go with the collection of female celebrities put her next to Demi Moore and Sharon Stone

  • Leslie Brenda
    3 days

    All thanks to Dr Zack Balo for helping me to cure my herpes. I will forever remain greatful to you Dr Zack Balo, email him via [email protected] Or call/text him on +17633086495 and you can also visit his website: http://drzackbalo.website2.me to get your herpes today.

  • Danny P.
    3 days

    https://www.chick.com/products/tract?stk=85

  • Amelia M.
    3 days

    Stunning.

  • Omadavi S.
    4 days

    She has kids? I didnt know that

  • Dobson H.
    4 days

    Sexy dirt box....😳..opps soz my toretts

  • San B.
    4 days

    Too much of herself selfish & not having a celebrity personality accept being a B….tch.

  • Lana V.
    5 days

    Oak Ridge, TN...nuclear lab facility, ghost town that for years "did not exist" on the map

  • Jean W.
    5 days

    Beautiful face

  • Junior D.
    5 days

    🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮👎👎👎

  • Wilfredo O.
    5 days

    "Blockbuster star"

  • Ibrahim T.
    5 days

    So.. They make Divorce a way & single moms as agents through which System gets these Material Girls to run Industry & Business for Perpetrators who are Evil . Godless Morality & Godless Society to feed the Devil/Hell .

  • George G.
    5 days

    Though she was Hot till I found out she goes to people's house and doesn't flush! 🤮

  • Oscar C.
    5 days

    I hope you all know she was born a he and is now claiming to be a she when she’s really a he forever. Look it up. Do your research . She admitted to it her/him self. Watch the interview

  • Brian J.
    5 days

    Never heard of her

  • Gordon S.
    5 days

    I thought she was great in The Dictator

  • Avi G.
    5 days

    Incredible actress! I heard she’s dating that kelly girl with the nails very nice