The Life of Meryl Streep

Meet Meryl Streep

From her start as a cheerleader, she became the actress with the most Academy Award nominations. She’s Mary Louise Streep or to the world, Meryl Streep. She was born in 1949 in a small town in New Jersey and grew up alongside two younger brothers. At 12, she began taking opera singing lessons. In high school, she was a cheerleader and a homecoming queen. At 25, still a student at Yale University, she got her start as a stage actress.

In 1978, her partner, John Cazale, whom she’d acted alongside in “The Deer Hunter,” died of cancer. A few months later, she married sculptor Don Gummer. Together, they had 4 children. At 30, she won her first Oscar for playing a woman who abandons her husband and son in “Kramer vs. Kramer.” At 45, she fought to play the lead in “The Bridges of Madison County.” In 2006, the magazine “Entertainment Weekly” named her one of its “100 Most Powerful Women.”

At 62, minutes after winning her 3rd Oscar, she spoke about the need to recognize the role women have played in history. When she was 65, Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the U.S. In 2016, she accompanied Michelle Obama to Morocco as part of the “Let Girls Learn” program in support of education for young girls. At 66, as jury president of the Berlin International Film Festival, she took the opportunity to make a political statement. At 67, she attacked Donald Trump, who retaliated by calling her an “overrated” actress.

In December 2017, accused by Rose McGowan of knowing that Harvey Weinstein was a sexual predator, she defended herself in a press release. At 68, she joined the actresses who created the movement Time’s Up advocating for gender equality. In the United States, there was a newscaster who had a button under his desk that would lock the door when his young women interns would come in.

Over her cinema career spanning more than 40 years, Meryl Streep has become one of the most respected actresses and one of the strongest voices of feminism in Hollywood.

Brut.