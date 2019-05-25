The Life of Mick Jagger

The Rolling Stones front man is a rock ‘n roll legend. Michael Philip Jagger was born on July 26, 1943. He grew up with his mother, father, and brother in Dartford, England. Jagger met Keith Richards as a child in prep school. The two lost touch but reconnected by chance at a Dartford train station in 1961. They explored London’s music scene together, while Jagger was a student at the London School of Economics.

They performed their first show as The Rolling Stones on July 12, 1962. Jagger and The Stones signed with Decca Records in 1963, and became the bad boy counterpart to The Beatles, soon achieving international fame. In 1967, Jagger and Richards were arrested for drug possession during a police raid of Richards' home. Charges were dropped after public outcry.

In 1970, Jagger had his first child with actress and singer Marsha Hunt. He went on to father 7 more children. In 1971, he married Bianca De Macias. They divorced in 1978 over his affair with model Jerry Hall. Meanwhile, The Stones released hit after hit — but tragedy struck in 1969, when band member Brian Jones was found dead in a swimming pool.

The Stones had a major music entertainment come-back in the 80s, Touring the world and selling out stadiums. In 2002, Jagger was knighted by Queen Elizabeth to make history and pay hommage to his heritage. In 2012, the band celebrated their 50-year anniversary. They made history in 2016 by performing in Cuba.

The band announced a 2019 U.S. tour, that is expected to resume after Jagger undergoes heart surgery.

