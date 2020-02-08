The life of Pop Smoke
2004: Amy Winehouse says what music meant to her
5 moments that changed J. Balvin's life
Shaggy explains the story of "It Wasn't Me"
The life of Nicki Minaj
The Life of Britney Spears
Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border
We need help to get basic needs
Help us
İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger
Rip
2 comments
Nour S.42 minutes
Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger
Fáïrŷtãlê P.2 hours
Rip