The life of Reese Witherspoon
Why Jane Roe flipped sides on abortion law
The life of Daniel Radcliffe
Spike Lee on years of racial injustice
The femicide epidemic in Mexico
Teenage sexual assault survivors speak up on TikTok
Hahahaha... don’t underestimate those who looks, and speak differently from you. You will be surprised when she flips that table on you. 🤣
Strong personality never listen to anyone anyway. 🤣 True!! Women always got her little stashed away tricks... it comes as we walk.
Not happy
3 comments
Alissa Z.an hour
Hahahaha... don’t underestimate those who looks, and speak differently from you. You will be surprised when she flips that table on you. 🤣
Alissa Z.an hour
Strong personality never listen to anyone anyway. 🤣 True!! Women always got her little stashed away tricks... it comes as we walk.
Emmanuel D.an hour
Not happy