back
The life of Rosalia
“I’m doing it from the heart.” As a little girl in Barcelona, she fell in love with flamenco music. Then, she took the music industry by storm … But Rosalia isn’t above criticism. This is her story.
11/21/2021 6:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 6:48
The life of Rosalia
- 3:19
Women in weed: Meet one of the first women cannabis leaders in California
- 8:09
The life of Taylor Swift
- 3:23
#WhereIsPengShuai : Chinese tennis star vanishes after making rape allegations
- 4:44
"Good Girls" star Isaiah Stannard on discovering he was trans
- 6:38
The life of Bruno Mars
1 comment
Madeleine S.14 minutes
Oleeee