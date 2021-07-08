back
The life of Spike Lee
His first film won at the Festival de Cannes. Now 35 years later, he makes history as the first Black president of its jury. And his fight for racial justice continues... This is the story of Spike Lee.
07/08/2021 5:57 PMupdated: 07/08/2021 5:59 PM
- New
4 comments
Kathleen S.an hour
Weren't they sold out by your own people?
Gordon G.an hour
Black people have got to stop killing each other Americans have got to stop killing each other almost 2 million people have been killed by guns since 1985 wake up and smell the coffee all lives matter I repeat all lives matter
Richard M.2 hours
They were not stolen your ancestors sold them get your history right
Brut2 hours
Jury president Spike Lee kicked off the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Check out more updates from the event here: