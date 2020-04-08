back

The life of Taylor Swift

She went from America's sweetheart to outspoken advocate for women's rights and LGBTQ+ rights. She just released a surprise studio album, "Folklore," that is breaking music records. This is the story of Taylor Swift.

08/04/2020 9:07 PM
2 comments

  • Azim M.
    an hour

    Pretty lame you can be BOTH an advocate for women's rights and LGBTQ+ rights & America's Sweetheart, since when are they mutually exclusive. I would they think that it would be a minimum requirement to be America's Sweetheart.

  • جبالي م.
    an hour

    كن تافها تنال شهرة