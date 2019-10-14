The Life of Viola Davis
She grew up in rat-infested, condemned apartments — but from a young age she had a dream. Now, she's the first black actress to have won an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony. This is the story of Viola Davis.
Groundbreaking actress and liberated activist
She’s been chosen to play Michelle Obama in a new series. She is the first black woman to have won an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony Award. She is Viola Davis. Davis was born in 1965 and grew up with her 4 sisters and brother in a mostly white neighborhood in Central Falls, Rhode Island. As a child, despite the food stamps her family received, she sometimes had to look for food in city trash cans or steal from supermarkets. At 7, she discovered theater and dreamed of becoming an actress.
At 26, she enrolled at the prestigious Juilliard School to study acting, after receiving a scholarship. In 1996, she was noticed by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh who offered her a part in Out of Sight alongside George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez. At 46, she adopted a little girl with her husband, Julius Tennon. The same year, her part in The Help put her in the limelight and got her nominated for an Oscar, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globes. In 2012, she was included in Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People and founded JuVee Productions, a production company, and with her husband.
At 47, she decided to stop wearing wigs and extensions and to grow out her hair natural. In 2014, she partnered with the “Hunger Is” campaign which fights against child malnutrition. The same year, she was chosen to play an attorney on the hit series How to Get Away with Murder. At 51, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In January 2018, she spoke at the Women’s March organized in Los Angeles. At 53, she spoke out about unequal pay between white actresses and actresses of color. Today, Davis continues her journey as a committed actress and a liberated activist.
Brut.
- 33.0k
- 931
- 80
72 comments
Lawrence C.11/05/2019 09:23
Congratulations, EGOT ?
Elaine M.11/01/2019 13:34
We need more role models , mentors like her ! Famous and yet giving back to make a difference!
Patrick R.11/01/2019 10:35
Violar Davis congratulations.
Patrick R.11/01/2019 10:32
Good,I would love you come to visit miserable hurting desperate poor children who are vulnerable to diseases and death in kenya, their email address [email protected] cell phone number +254714353352 please come and give them hope, love and comfort.
Shelly L.11/01/2019 03:22
One of my most favorite actresses!!!
Lily T.11/01/2019 02:07
Love her , Shes a great actress. She deserves lots of awards.and shes beautiful.
Gregory H.11/01/2019 01:33
Congratulations God bless you🙌🙌🙌
MD A.10/30/2019 19:46
Hi
Brenda B.10/30/2019 02:32
Not to take anything away from all her accomplishments but first black actress to win an Oscar was Hatttie McDaniel- she was. Also amazing lady! But anyone that wins an Oscar it is an honor. Congratulations
Ruby W.10/29/2019 04:25
I feel she will b great as the first lady n the series...
Crystal S.10/29/2019 04:23
Omg, Viola, I'm so incredibly proud of you! 💖 We all love & miss you, back in CF. God Bless... Always!
Tyshell L.10/29/2019 03:19
... your crush
Willard L.10/29/2019 01:30
I thought Whoopi Goldberg was first (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony)
Cynthia H.10/28/2019 18:24
Awesome actress!
Ivy O.10/28/2019 13:35
Yes I love her motivation
Wanda C.10/28/2019 10:43
Job well done
Lori P.10/27/2019 19:41
Love you Congratulations Queen
Manuel B.10/27/2019 14:52
She is absolutely wonderfull !!
Delores B.10/27/2019 07:51
🌹❤Viola Davis❤🌹
Nancy H.10/27/2019 06:42
She’s such a great actor.