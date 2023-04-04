Find Brut. on:
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
Politics & Society
International
The earth
Entertainment
Health & Wellness
Science & Technology
Economy
Sports
Politics & Society
International
The earth
Entertainment
Health & Wellness
Science & Technology
Economy
Sports
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
Search
The making of the “Barbie” movie
Babe wake up, the new Barbie trailer just dropped!
Share on
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Copy the URL
Brut.
April 4, 2023 10:44 PM
You will like also
1:12
The making of the “Barbie” movie
0:45
Barbie Ferreira reveals why she left “Euphoria”
0:43
Proposal gone wrong
4:15
Keanu Reeves on how to be an action star
1:03
Billie Eilish’s breakout role as a cult leader
1:00
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff’s new movie
1:00
A real-life story that’s very similar to “Succession”
1:00
The inspirations for “Yellowjackets”
5:18
The life of Pedro Pascal
0:55
Demi Lovato to make doc on child stardom
0:58
The new TV show about stan culture
6:13
The life of Michelle Yeoh