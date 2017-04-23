back

The (OVAL) Office

Is this Michael Scott or Donald J. Trump ? We know, it's a hard one. (That's what she said!)

04/23/2017 9:30 PM
  • 91.0k
  • 358

Pop Culture

  1. When celebrities get ahead of blackmailers

  2. Trump's obsession with household goods

  3. #OscarsSoWhite on Hollywood representation

  4. The life of Spike Lee

  5. The Life of Awkwafina

  6. The story of Adam Sandler

96 comments

  • Anmol C.
    09/15/2017 09:41

    best tv character and the best president together.

  • Emily M.
    08/25/2017 00:13

    Breno Soares

  • Zoe D.
    06/02/2017 11:44

    Michael Scott is lovely tho

  • Hannah C.
    05/13/2017 18:11

    Omg

  • Janet B.
    05/07/2017 15:27

    Wow!

  • Rachel K.
    05/02/2017 01:39

    Miss u dew

  • Emma B.
    05/01/2017 02:10

    OMG

  • Danielle C.
    04/30/2017 18:17

    . America is in for a bitter surprise. Trump is not to be truffled with.

  • Sadie D.
    04/30/2017 16:39

    I think you are so stupid trump .god will take care of you in his own way. I hope he do it quite

  • Josh T.
    04/29/2017 19:16

    Hahahahahaha 😂 AAdan Bernal

  • Marsha D.
    04/27/2017 21:23

    Oh wow, omg this is amazing Quintus Maximus

  • Randi R.
    04/27/2017 20:46

    Omg

  • Rachel C.
    04/27/2017 20:30

    found it!!!!

  • Katy M.
    04/27/2017 18:56

    :D

  • Allison M.
    04/27/2017 14:28

    Nicole Marie

  • Kerry B.
    04/27/2017 06:43

    Callan Haggarty

  • Allegra K.
    04/26/2017 23:26

    this is incredibly offensive to Michael Scott

  • Mary L.
    04/26/2017 22:34

    two of your favorite things

  • Jess P.
    04/26/2017 13:06

    amazing.

  • Sabrina D.
    04/26/2017 04:44

    your two great loves!